Prigozhin and Putin’s army advances in Africa (and the Pentagon is struggling to counter it) – breaking latest news

Putin has infiltrated Prigozhin’s mercenaries in twelve countries. And the secret files of the Pentagon reveal the US difficulties in countering them

In the 1980s the Kremlin mummies used the Cuban contingent and their advisers to support friendly regimes in Africa. Today Vladimir Putin has the Wagner security company, which has long been engaged in a big safari.

New secret Pentagon documents posted online confirm what has been seen in recent years. Moscow – underline the rumors relaunched by Washington Post – he moved for placing its bases, it has given its support to African armies, it has maneuvered to create an anti-Western coalition. A goal expanded after the invasion of Ukraine, with repeated missions, the search for diplomatic banks – see South Africa – promises and aid.

There are a dozen countries where Prigozhin’s militiamen act – or try to do so – with presences of different consistency. They have taken root in Libya alongside General Haftar, lord of Cyrenaica, an area that has become a formidable outpost, useful for projections beyond the Libyan borders. They ran to Mozambique, but they busted them with losses. got better at Mali and Central Africatwo countries where the company has conquered positions by exploiting the historical mistakes of France (and its withdrawal), the resentment towards the former colony, the serious socio-economic situation.

The Russians have had a great time. Prigozhin’s model carried out in phases.

The first: they initiate contacts, find connections in hierarchies.

The second: they send mercenaries, expand the network of acquaintances, shore up the security forces unable to stand up to jihadists and guerrillas.

The third: stabilization, with a focus on the economy.

The fourth: intense propaganda action, with the diffusion of fake news, manipulations.

In Sudan they have established a good relationship with the militias of General Mohamed Dagalo, but have also preserved relations with the central power embodied by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Russia aims to get a base on the Red Sea – there is an agreement in principle – and interested in gold traffic managed by Dagalo himself, supported in turn by the United Arab Emirates, a monarchy that has great understanding with the Kremlin.

According to observers, the Russians are rather cautious in the Sudanese crisis, they do not want to go too far and burn bridges. Africa is not easy for them either. In the Malian chessboard, the Qaedist formations are on the offensive and even recently they have recorded successes and reports have emerged about the massacres of civilians carried out by Wagner. In Central Africa, the other pillar where they benefit from the mines, the company has pushed back the rebels, however the dangers documented by the massacre of Chinese technicians remain.

Washington has only recently given birth to a counter-strategy. The head of the CIA has visited the region, exerted pressure soliciting the cooperation of old partners. On one occasion – again according to top secret papers – he organized it a covert operation to destroy a Wagner aircraft in Libya. The Americans are also present on the continent, especially in an anti-terrorism key with drones, scouts and commandos. They have the Africa Command based in Stuttgart because no state wanted to host it. And that says a lot.

More generally US investment and attention are lower than those of the competitors, Chinese in particular. The priorities, of course, are different. Paris, after having dominated for decades, in retreat. After leaving Mali, she was kicked out in Burkina Faso, another actor courted by the Russians. She now fears for Chad and, according to the confidential documents, ready to strike if the pendulum should swing in favor of Moscow. There are rumors of a coup risk. As good opportunists in Moscow they wait. The new cold war passes through the warm lands.