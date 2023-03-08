It looks like one of those movies in which a child loses a dear friend to an illness and swears that he will become a doctor to defeat that same illness forever. It’s just that it’s not a film, but a reality: a reality that could save and improve the lives of many children around the world, greatly reducing the harmful consequences of the so-called primary bone cancer. Indeed, researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Great Britain have developed a new drug which acts against all major types of primary bone cancer. This cancer that starts in the bones – unlike the case of cancer that has spread to the bones – predominantly affects children.

The treatment of this pathology is currently exhausting, with chemotherapy cocktails up to the amputation of limbs. And anyway, the five-year survival rate is poor at just 42%, largely due to how quickly bone cancer spreads to the lungs. But the new study published today in Journal of Bone Oncology shows how a new drug called “CADD522” was able to block a gene associated with the spread of cancer, in mice implanted with human bone cancer. Breakthrough drug increases survival rates by 50% without the need for surgery or chemotherapy. And unlike chemotherapy, it doesn’t cause toxic side effects like hair loss, fatigue, and malaise.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr Darrell Green, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, was inspired to study childhood bone cancer after his best friend died of the disease as a teenager and dedicated the study to him as written on his Linkedin profile. Now, the team has made what they say could be the most important drug discovery in the field for more than 45 years. Dr Green said: “Primary bone cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the bones. It is the third most common childhood solid cancer, after brain and kidney, with approximately 52,000 new cases each year worldwide. It can spread rapidly to other parts of the body, which is the most problematic aspect of this type of cancer. Once the cancer has spread, it becomes very difficult to treat. In high school, my best friend Ben Morley fell ill with primary bone cancer. His illness inspired me to do something about it because during my studies I realized that this cancer has almost been left behind in terms of research and therapeutic progress. So I studied and went to university and got my PhD and then worked on primary bone cancer. I wanted to understand the biology behind how cancer spreads so that I could intervene clinically and develop new treatments so that patients don’t have to go through the things my friend Ben went through.” “Ultimately – concludes Green – we want to save lives and reduce the amount of disability caused by surgery. And now we have developed a new drug that has the potential to do just that.”

The team collected bone and tumor samples from 19 patients at the Royal Orthopedic Hospital di Birmingham. However, this small number was more than enough to detect some obvious changes in the tumors. The team used next-generation sequencing to identify the types of genetic regulators called small RNAs that were different during the course of bone cancer progression. They also showed that a gene called RUNX2 is activated in primary bone cancer and that this gene is associated with cancer spread. They went on to develop a new drug called CADD522, a small molecule that prevents the RUNX2 protein from having an effect, and tested it in mice. Dr Green said: “In preclinical studies, metastasis-free survival increased by 50% using the new drug CADD522 alone, without chemotherapy or surgery. I’m optimistic that combined with other treatments such as surgery, this survival figure would increase even further. Importantly, because the RUNX2 gene is usually not required for normal cells, the drug does not cause side effects like chemotherapy.” He added: “The new drug we have developed is effective in all major subtypes of bone cancer and, so far, our experiments show that it is not toxic to the rest of the body. This means it would be a much more suitable treatment for children with bone cancer than chemotherapy and limb amputation.” The drug is now undergoing a formal toxicology assessment before the team collects all data and reports to the MHRA – Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the UK medicines regulatory agency for approval to start a human clinical trial. The research was carried out by UEA in collaboration with the University of Sheffield, the University of Newcastle, the Royal Orthopedic Hospital in Birmingham and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

I study

Gianmarco Pondrano Altavilla