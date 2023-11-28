Primary Care in Crisis: Consensus Among Scientific Societies, Unions, and Ministry of Health

The Primary Care model is facing a serious crisis, as declared by scientific societies, unions, the collegiate organization, and the Ministry of Health. Despite years of consensus on the issue and efforts to address the crisis, the situation remains dire.

A recent resolution by Sacyl, the health system in Castilla y León, to hire non-specialized doctors for health centers, urgent care, and emergencies has once again highlighted the severity of the crisis. Seven scientific societies have raised concerns about the “irregularity” of hiring doctors without the necessary specialization in Family Medicine or Pediatrics, as it is detrimental to both the specialty and patients. Legal actions are being considered to address the issue.

The Council of Official Colleges of Physicians of Castilla y León and the CEMS have also expressed their dissatisfaction and will outline their position in a press conference. This hiring practice, which exceeds two hundred doctors in the community, is a national issue.

The Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, has defended the legality of hiring doctors without the required specialties, citing it as a common practice across health services. However, he acknowledged that it is not the ideal situation and that they have only hired doctors who are “essential” to maintain the system’s functioning in some areas.

In response to the crisis, the communities governed by the Popular Party will push for an extraordinary Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to address the lack of doctors in key specialties. This meeting has been requested in the past without success, but the urgency of the situation is prompting action.

While measures have been taken to address the shortage, such as exhausting 100% coverage of specialized training places and launching a loyalty program, challenges remain. The community has requested an extraordinary MIR call with a thousand Family Medicine places to address the shortage and prevent unfilled positions. The lack of action on these requests has been criticized by the Minister.

The Ministry of Health plans to meet with scientific societies to discuss the hiring of professionals without the necessary specialty, recognizing the urgency of the situation. The crisis in the Primary Care model is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention and collaborative action.

Share this: Facebook

X

