Every year in Italy about 1,400 children and 800 adolescents fall ill with cancer and childhood cancers still represent the leading cause of death from disease, as well as having a dramatic impact on families and society as a whole. The Research Garden is a voluntary association, operating in the area since 2021, born by the will of the parents of those children and many others. The goal is to support research to find one better cure for sarcomas and other rare childhood cancers and to be able to help families who are fighting day after day and by any means, to save the lives of their little ones.

Anna, Elisabetta, Sara and Gregorio are the names of some of the children who fought the hardest of battles to the end and who today live in the hope of being able to win the war alongside many other families.

THE PROJECT AND THE STUDY. The project is led by Dr. Elena Poli (in the photo) and by Dr. Paolo Bonvini of the Pediatric Oncology Clinic of Padua together with Prof. Gianni Bisogno (in the photo) coordinator of the Advanced diagnostics and target discovery in rare pediatric cancers of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health of the University of Padua. The goal is to develop patient-specific preclinical models, obtained by setting up cell cultures derived directly from each child’s tumor. The study of these cells will allow us to study the biology of the tumor, as well as the sensitivity or resistance to new drugs.

Primary cultures derived from a single patient represent an innovation compared to other more complex experimental models (those on animals, for example) in terms of costs, number of testable drugs and waiting times for results. The hope is to identify new drugs to be offered to those patients who cannot be treated with standard therapies.

Cherry Bank supports the Research Garden in its desire to participate in the development of scientific research in the oncological field. For the next three years, the Bank will participate in the “Primary Crops” project by making available not only an economic contribution, but also involving internal resources through a lottery.

Cherry Bank supports the Research Garden in its desire to participate in the development of scientific research in the oncological field. For the next three years, the Bank will participate in the "Primary Crops" project by making available not only an economic contribution, but also involving internal resources through a lottery.

