Primavalle murder, “Interrogated all night and stopped the super suspect, Michelle Causo fell into a trap”

The body of Michelle Maria Causo, 17, was wrapped in a garbage bag, stuck in a shopping cart and left next to the last dumpster in via Stefano Borgia, in Primavalle. A young woman treated like waste to be disposed of. However, from the bundle, next to an indescribable mountain of rubbish, blood was coming out which yesterday afternoon attracted the attention of a passer-by, who immediately telephoned the police.

It was thus that, at 3 pm, the agents discovered the tragic end of the Roman girl, stabbed to death in circumstances still to be clarified in an apartment not far from those waste containers: in via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet, where the investigators found other traces of blood in the entrance hall and on the second floor landing.

A house found ransacked, where there would be signs of a struggle. And where a friend of the victim lives, 17 years old, of Sinhalese origin but naturalized Italian, who lives with his mother who was away on business yesterday afternoon. He is the super suspect for the new murder that shocks the capital.

The boy was tracked down shortly after the discovery of the body by the investigators of the flying squad, who took him to the police station. He was interrogated throughout the night in the presence of the prosecutor and measures against him are not excluded. He also consulted his mother and the condominiums of the building in via Dusmet. With them the relatives and friends of the victim.

There is currently no certainty about the motive for the murder. Among the hypotheses there would be jealousy, even if other paths are not excluded. It seems that the two boys have been dating for some time, but it is not clear if there was a sentimental relationship.

The scientific police, with specialized personnel in overalls, goggles, gloves and shoes, carried out inspections both on the site of the discovery, installing a covered gazebo on the spot in order to prevent the many onlookers even looking out from the surrounding buildings from attending the doctor’s examination lawyer, both in the apartment in via Dusmet: Michelle was murdered there with numerous stab wounds, over ten, ferociously in various parts of the body. Maybe after a fight. There is her suspicion that she had gone there for a clarification with her peer. She would have tried to defend herself, a gesture unfortunately in vain. Then the alleged killer’s attempt to dispose of the body in broad daylight. An absurd undertaking and perhaps for this reason implemented all the same.

Before being taken out of the building, the 17-year-old’s body was placed in the garbage bag, with the intention of eliminating all traces, then dragged down the condominium stairs and then into the entrance hall. Finally it was placed on the supermarket trolley, also covered with sheets and blankets to try to make it go unnoticed. The desperate gesture of a killer betrayed by the blood that has begun to flow from all sides. And that the garbage that afflicts the city has failed to hide.

