Prime Day 2023 announced: two days of offers in mid-July

Amazon has announced Prime Day 2023, i.e. the day of offers that will be exploitable by people subscribed to Amazon Prime: it will start at midnight on July 11 and end at 11.59 pm on the following day, July 12. The dedicated page is already online.

It is not yet possible to know which products will be involved in the offers – although HP, LG, Oral-B and Philips are mentioned in the press release – but Amazon has already anticipated that from July 10 Echo devices (such as Echo Pop, fifth generation Echo Dot and second generation Echo Auto) will be discounted up to 67%; Fire TV products (such as the Fire TV Stick 4K) will be discounted up to 63%, while Eero devices will be discounted up to 48%.

In addition to discounts on various products, there are dedicated promotions concerning Amazon’s ancillary services. For example, Amazon Prime customers who have never used Amazon Music Unlimited will be able to try it at no additional cost for four months (after which it will automatically renew). In addition, Amazon Prime customers who sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for the first time can access the Family Plan for a free 4-month period of use.

Similar offer for Audible, which offers podcasts and audiobooks: for those who have never used it or canceled it for at least six months, it will be possible to use it for free for three months.

Three months are also foreseen for Kindle Unlimited, which offers ebooks and magazines, and instead with Prime Gaming various games and additional content will be offered: for example, Prey by Bethesda can be redeemed at no additional cost, in the Windows PC version and bonuses are provided for other video games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 , Pokémon Go, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.

In addition, Amazon Prime customers who download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo will receive a 15 euro credit to use on Amazon.it. The offer is available until July 7th.

“Prime Day Experiences” Are Back

Finally, there are also “Prime Day experiences” for Prime customers, available in limited numbers.

Among these, a live showcase in Milan with Wax, one of the finalists of Amici 2023 and the vinyl of “La primavera della mia vita” together with a boat trip to the island of Ortigia, near Syracuse, with Colapesce Dimartino.

An entire section will be dedicated to Italian products, especially food and wine, such as olive oil, wine and cheese tastings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

