Prime Day 2023, EARLY departure: the first OPPORTUNITIES are GORGEOUS

L’11 and 12 July come back on Amazon Prime Day 2023the offer appointment dedicated to customers Amazon Primewhich will also feature the “Prime Day Experiences”: exclusive music events, weekends away with small and medium-sized Italian businesses and many other unmissable experiences await customers Amazon Prime.

Two days of offers on products from many prestigious brands, but also from small and medium-sized Italian companies, in all categories – from fashion to electronics through to games and household items – will be available throughout Prime Dayfor great savings on many products.

If you want to do business, you just can’t carry you forward as of now choosing some of the products that interest you most and put them in the cart, but you can even enjoy the already first chances. Obviously better if customers Amazon Prime. To subscribe you can follow this link or press the button at the top of this page, or at the end of the article.

The real protagonists of the anticipation of the two days of crazy shopping are the services offered by the e-commerce giant. Again this year, in fact, Amazon Prime customers will not have to wait for Prime Day to start shopping, as they can enjoy early offers. For example, starting June 27 you can get exclusive discounts on Amazon Fresh products, while from July 21 on those Amazon Supermercato, Music Unlimited, Audible e Kindle Unlimited. Here they are all:

Fresh: €5 off with the purchase of five products included in a special selection that includes dairy products, meat, fish, deli and ready meals, desserts and snacks, pantry, personal care, home products, drinks and household items ‘childhood.Music Unlimited: 4-month free trial with 90 million ad-free HD songs and millions of podcasts.Audible: subscription to the service for only €2.95 a month for 6 months and unlimited access to a catalog of thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and audio series, to listen to wherever and whenever you want, even offline, from the app or website (not it will be possible to use the 30-day free trial, after 6 months the subscription is automatically renewed at €9.99 per month).Kindle Unlimited: three months of Kindle Unlimited for €0.00 with all the benefits of unlimited access to over 1 million eBooks on any device.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: here are the coupons to use immediately

If you pay a little attention, among the various offers proposed already from now on Amazon There are some products really super interesting, the kind that in our opinion should not be missing from your shopping list. For example, if you are looking for a pair of True Wireless headphones that look like that Apple and use bluetooth 5.2, then you can not miss the opportunity to this pair of white earphones of Xiaomi, which at the end of the fair, will cost you a pittance.

If you also want to finally enter the world of smart homes, then look at today’s Amazon offer with 35% off on the best Echo Show 5 of 2nd generation. It is one of those that you cannot miss for any reason in the world if you are looking for an excellent smart screen equipped with Alexa. Amazon’s Echo Show family has always been considered the spearhead of the sector and, with theoccasion todayyou have the perfect excuse to receive a device at home in just one day that you will learn to love from the first moment.

Always on topic smart home e brand Amazonthe couple Ring Intercom ed Echo Dot (5th gen.) by Amazon is one innovative solution to make your existing intercom smart. With these devices, you can indeed manage visits and communicate with your guests in a simple and convenient way. This combo is truly magnificent and therefore allows you to immediately have everything you need ready for your video door entry system absurd price, i.e. just €51 with it 73% discount and with lots of fast, safe and free shipping via Prime.

“Last but not least”, how about a fantastic one Compact and lightweight wireless keyboardma extremely performinglike this elegant one Logitech K380 in black color? Con just € 34 you take it home immediately49% off with super fast and free shipping offered by Amazon. And enjoy the convenience of desktop typing on your mobile and tablet as well. Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iOS e ‎AppleTV.

Finally, to monitor your health, but also to call and receive calls directly from your wrist, how about this interesting smartwatch really costs a pittance? Just €24 between discount and coupon, but it has lots of functions and a 1.8” screen worthy of a top of the range. It is also equipped with high quality built-in speakers, perfect to be used also with the function to answer / make calls. A little gem that is worth a try.

Sign up for a subscription to Prime is easy and has several advantages. These include deliveries in 1 working day for all products with the wording Amazon Prime and free in 2 hours with Amazon Prime Now. And again: free access to the catalogue Amazon Prime Video, Prime Reading ebook service, unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, and more. There are two Amazon Prime subscription options: monthly, at the cost of 3.99 euros per month annually, at a cost of 36 euros per year.

