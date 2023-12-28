Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has otoliths, what is it?

Dizziness so strong that you feel like you’re falling, dizziness, nausea and even hypersensitivity to light. These are the symptoms caused by otoliths, the most common cause of vertigo and inner ear problems. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is suffering as a result, having remained “in bed and in the dark” for almost two days and forced to postpone institutional commitments at the end of the year. But what exactly is it?

“The correct name of this condition is benign paroxysmal positional vertigo – explains Professor Roberto Albera, otolaryngologist at the University of Turin to Salute – and triggers very intense episodes of vertigo, which last about thirty seconds, due to the movement of a series of corpuscles – the otoliths, in fact – which are normally found inside the ear, enclosed in a gelatinous matrix. In case of detachment, being heavier than the liquid in which they are immersed, they move by gravity every time you make a movement with your head: thus you feel discomfort and disorientation until they reach their new position”.

We all have otoliths. They are small calcium carbonate crystals present in the inner ear, an integral part of the vestibular system, the system that allows us to maintain balance and orient ourselves in movement and direction. Normally, they are located inside a structure called the utricle, on a fibrous membrane, which in turn sits on a gelatinous surface, from which the cilia of the epithelial cells protrude. And from their movements the brain perceives the exact position of the head, contributing to balance and stabilization of vision during movement.

But “for a still unknown cause, or in a small number of cases following a head trauma, the otoliths protrude from their membrane. This allows them to move freely within the semicircular canals of the ear, generating stimulation that results in annoying dizziness every time you turn your head or change position,” explains Albera. This condition affects 50% of the population at least once, especially at an advanced age, and “the first episode usually occurs in the morning, when you get out of bed”, but in some cases dizziness also occurs while lying down, every time you turn on your side.

How long can this all last? “Even for weeks or, at least, until a liberating maneuver is performed – replies the professor -. It is a series of circular movements, guided by an ear doctor or an audiometry technician, which allow the otoliths to come out of the canal and reposition them in the utricle, so that they no longer give symptoms”. If the maneuver is successful, the patient feels a brief and violent dizziness with reverse rotation compared to what he felt before, after which he will no longer have symptoms. “In particularly debilitating cases, anti-nausea medications can also be administered, while pharmacological treatment with antihistamines and antiemetics is more commonly provided in the elderly.”

When does this condition begin? “It is more common with advancing age, while it is very rare in children. In young people, then, it can be triggered by a trauma or a fall, but we still know little about it. It is hypothesized that it may also be linked to a vitamin D deficiency or other microcirculatory disorders. But it can affect anyone without distinction and the risk of recurrence is very high.”

The clinical suspicion can be confirmed with a vestibular examination, which is carried out by video-oculoscopy, documenting the presence of otoliths in the vestibular system, bilateral or unilateral, right or left. The good news – concludes the specialist – is that “you heal quickly and the feeling of malaise has no long-term consequences”.

