Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Stresses the Importance of Effective Healthcare Spending, Encourages Transparent Discussion on Resource Allocation

Giorgia Meloni Reiterates Government’s Line on Healthcare at Festival delle Regioni

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke at the Festival delle Regioni in Turin, reaffirming her commitment to addressing healthcare issues and reducing waiting lists. Meloni acknowledged the limited margins for maneuver, attributing them to the legacy of short-term policies. However, she emphasized that the government would not give up on healthcare resources and personnel.

Meloni stated that the advantage of a legislative horizon allows for scheduled interventions, despite the inability to address all issues immediately. She called for a deeper approach to healthcare, highlighting the need to reflect on how resources are spent. Merely increasing spending might not be sufficient if the resources are utilized inefficiently. Meloni invited everyone to engage in a courageous and truthful discussion on resource allocation.

In response to Meloni’s remarks, Elly Schlein, Secretary of the Democratic Party, criticized the Prime Minister for making light of the healthcare cuts. Schlein argued that healthcare should be a priority and demanded that the government invest the necessary funds. Schlein further cited Gimbe, an independent Foundation, stating that the National Health Service is on the verge of collapsing due to the current maneuver. She warned Meloni that propagandistic governance without protecting the healthcare system would face fierce opposition.

The strategic choices for the maneuver, according to Meloni, include supporting incomes, healthcare, families with children, and strengthening pensions. Meloni expressed a commitment to respect the program that Italians voted for and emphasized the need to make the nation stronger, especially during challenging times in history.

Meloni urged efficient resource allocation, given the limited availability of resources. She stressed the importance of collective efforts and collaboration to overcome the nation’s challenges. With the recent approval of the Nadef and the ongoing drafting of the budget law, Meloni acknowledged the constraints caused by the legacy of short-term policies and the preference for easy choices over rational ones.

Meloni quoted Governor Massimiliano Fedriga, highlighting the necessity for structural interventions to protect the national production system from foreign influences. She also mentioned the Mattei plan for Africa as a strategic project aimed at involving Europe, which would be presented to Parliament with a call for collective participation.

The Prime Minister underscored the significance of collaboration between the State and the Regions, emphasizing the need for a loyal partnership that focuses on overall strategy rather than just resource allocation. Meloni believed that aligned efforts and a clear understanding of Italy’s role in the world were crucial.

In response to journalists’ questions about the Piedmont region, Meloni commended President Cirio’s excellent work and expressed confidence in deciding on the regionals when the time comes.

