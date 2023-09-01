Home » Prime Minister Meloni: “We will recover the Caivano sports center involving Sport and Health, Military Engineers and Fiamme Oro. Investment of 10 million, it will reopen by the spring”
The sports centre Delphinia of Caivano it will be renovated and reopened by next spring with an investment of 10 million euros and will be managed by the Fiamme Oro of the State Police. The announcement was made by the premier Giorgia Meloniduring the press point at the end of the visit to the Green Park of Caivano, the ‘theater’ district of the abuses against two 11 and 12 year old cousins.

“Delphinia is a large sports centre, we are talking about a 25,000 square meter structure, which it seems could also be the place where the double rape took place, a structure that has been abandoned for years and which today is an open-air landfill and is one of the places where degradation favors crime. Our goal is to reopen the sports center by next spring. We involve the military engineers to clean it up, Sports and Health – I thank the president Marco Mezzaroma– for the redevelopment of the area, we will make the rules to act in derogation and when it is reopened we will involve the Fiamme Oro to manage it and we want to do it in a few months. It is an intervention worth around 10 million euros which however allows us to make a monument to degradation a place of integration and an alternative” explained the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

