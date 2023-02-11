It was published on New England Journal of Medicine the review on the molecules of innate immunity edited by Alberto Mantovaniscientific director of Humanitas and professor emeritus of Humanity Universitythat’s right Cecilia Garlandalaboratory manager Experimental immunopathology of Humanitas and professor of Humanitas University. The team, which has spearheaded breakthroughs such as that of the pentrassin 3 (PTX3)was called to take stock of the knowledge of this class of molecules and the potential they offer for the diagnosis and the treatment of infections, autoimmune diseases e neurodegenerative.

The first molecules ofinnate immunity they were isolated almost a century ago and today they are used in the clinic as diagnostic indicators e prognostics of inflammation: their level in bloodfor example, allows you to measure the inflammatory state and to predict the evolution of the disease. Thanks to the research conducted in recent decades, and in particular to some studies carried out by the researchers of theIRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institutetoday we know that these molecules, once activated by the encounter with a pathogenplay a leading role: they fight the infection, recognizing the intruder, signaling him and hindering his action as “primitive antibodies”, and coordinate tissue regeneration, because the war that the body unleashes against viruses, fungi or bacteria, like any conflict, leaves behind a lot of damage.

«We felt it was important to pool all the knowledge on molecules of our first line of defense a benefit of physicians and future generations of clinicians, who find themselves using them for diagnosis and therapy, sometimes without having full perception of their potential – explains prof. Alberto Mantovani -. In fact, the molecules of innate immunity are the protagonists of some important defense actions when the organism is under inflammatory attack, as occurs in SEPS or in case of big traumas, but also of neurodegenerative or autoimmune diseases. Using an image taken from the war context, we could say that this class of molecules “subtracts material from the enemy” to direct the body’s efforts towards the production of heavy defense means and the reconstruction of what is “under the rubble” of the inflammation. Actions that leave a trace and, if well measured, can guide the action of doctors”.

The review on New England Journal of Medicine is added to the three that prof. Mantovani wrote for Nature e The Lancet and which today represent a fixed point of consensus on the discipline.

The rediscovery of “primitive antibodies”

The soluble molecules of innate immunity – our body’s first line of defense – are a large group of molecules with a complex and diversified action, not always easy to study due to their soluble nature. They operate outside and independently of the cells that produced them, moving through the body primarily through the blood system.

Many of the soluble molecules of innate immunity are normally found in the tissues, where they carry out their passive surveillance activity while waiting for an emergency situation to occur, i.e. when the body recognizes the presence of a pathogen and/or damage to fabrics. When this happens, a cascade of chemical and cellular messages they allow the alarm signal to propagate from the tissue where the anomaly has been fully recognized

the organismactivating a real systemic alert state: the “Acute Phase Response”.

The soluble molecules of innate immunity have a fundamental role in this response e they act in concert with the cells of innate immunity (macrophages, neutrophils, natural killer cells, etc.).

“Unlike the latter, however – explains the Prof. Alberto Mantovani – soluble molecules of innate immunity have long been underestimated. Far from being the mere product of the state of inflammation that characterizes the body’s first line of defense against aggression, these molecules activate certain defense actions: they attach themselves to microbes or diseased cells reporting them to cells of immunity or eliminating them directly; produce metabolic and hormonal changes which hinder the action of pathogens (such as the reduction of circulating iron, a molecule which is fundamental for “the aggressors”); regulate not only the state of inflammation, but also the process of coagulation and regeneration which is crucial for restoring the functioning of tissues and organs once

neutralized the infection.

The therapeutic potential of these “ancient” antibodies

«The molecules of innate immunity are a well-established clinical diagnostic tool: the their level in the bloodas COVID-19 has also demonstrated, allows us to measure the inflammatory state and has great diagnostic and prognostic value for many infectious, inflammatory or autoimmune diseases – continues the Prof.ssa Cecilia Garlanda -. However, the research data of recent years tell us that these molecules can do much more: not only that

as prognostic markers of precision, but as therapeutic targets still largely underexplored». At the beginning of 2022, the Humanitas group of researchers led by Cecilia Garlanda e Alberto Mantovani, in collaboration with the team of Elisa Vicenzi of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, demonstrated the ability of one of these molecules (MBL) to bind to the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in all its variants and to block the virus. Not only that: patients who have some

mutated versions of MBL would have a higher risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19.

“If it is true that the action of innate immunity is less specific than that put in place by adaptive immunity – the body’s second line of defense, tailor-made for the threat to be faced and of which antibodies are part – today we know that the soluble molecules of innate immunity they act as real “primitive antibodies”.”», conclude the two scientists. It is no coincidence that several preliminary clinical studies are testing the efficacy of these molecules as potential support therapies for infectious, inflammatory, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.

