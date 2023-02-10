Home Health Primitive antibodies, studying how to use them to fight Covid and Alzheimer’s
Primitive antibodies, studying how to use them to fight Covid and Alzheimer's

Primitive antibodies, studying how to use them to fight Covid and Alzheimer’s

They are called ‘primitive antibodies’ and are the first line of defense of the human body. From now on they will be the new bet for the diagnosis and treatment of infections, such as Covid, and autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. The researchers led by have focused the lights on these antibodies Alberto Mantovaniscientific director of Humanitas and professor emeritus of Humanitas University, e Cecilia Garlandahead of the Experimental Immunopathology laboratory of Humanitas and professor of Humanitas University.

