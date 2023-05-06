“Prince Charles disease” what we know about his health conditions

The health conditions of Prince Charles have always been the subject of gossip and gossip and with circularity, over the years, various rumors and indiscretions have chased each other, but what is the truth?

Lately, the Prince has appeared in public very frequently and many have noticed a detail. It’s about the swollen hands and with a color tending towards bright red which aroused considerable concern among the subjects. Initially, several rumors circulated with conflicting views and opinions on what could have caused the hand problem, quite evident in some recent photos of the future King of England. Hypotheses followed one another to try to understand if Carlo is really affected by a particular one illness and if so, which one is it?

The English tabloids and others have talked a lot about the health conditions. The Royal Family is talked about a lot, even if for decidedly different reasons. In recent years, the story between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family has been the protagonist and the attention of the media has been captured right away. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth, the spotlights have all been on her son, who in a few hours will be crowned as the new ruler of England.

Does Prince Charles really suffer from an illness? What the various rumors say

Since from the Royal Palace an official statement never came on the health conditions of Prince Charles, the international press has begun to launch hypotheses on what could have caused the red and swollen hands that have been immortalized in several recent photographs of the son of Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The tabloid magazine Globe he has even launched the hypothesis of Alzheimer’s, a condition which in any case would have nothing to do with the physical problem at the hands of reality. According to the magazine, it would have been Camilla who leaked her information, telling some of her friends about the strange ‘memory lapses’ of her husband.

Then there are other hypotheses that are highlighted by the magazine Hello!; swollen fingers could be caused by two conditions that are very common in people over 60. The swelling could probably be caused by water retention, which depends on various factors such as nutrition, motor activity and sudden changes in temperature. Or could the swelling be caused byarthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints – of which the hands are very rich – and which causes pain and stiffness but also redness and swelling. As mentioned, these are only rumors and nothing has ever been officially confirmed by the Royal Family.