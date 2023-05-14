Prince Harry’s Spare secrets revealed by the ghostwriter

Months after its release, it’s still being talked about Spare. We talk about it because the biography of prince Harry it was a watershed between what we thought we knew about the British royal family and what (or so he says) happened behind closed doors. And also because, despite the criticisms of the volume and the allegations it contains, Spare he added details and particulars that are impossible to ignore in a family affair with all too public traits. Five months after the publication of the book, Prince Harry’s ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, wrote an editorial in his own hand revealing how things went between him and the Duke of Sussex. He did it on New York Magazine with an attack that leaves little to the imagination: “Working with him exasperated me.” From the story it is clear that, more than a series of editorial meetings, the bond between Moehringer and Prince Harry was configured more like that between a therapist and a patient. With all the emotional consequences of the case.

Moehringer has already written several biographies of difficult men, children of complicated relationships with parental figures and with their past and is certainly not new to the inner conflicts of his interviewees. With the prince, however, the line between work and private life seems to have dissolved, so says the ghostwriter, in long sessions on Zoom (during the pandemic) and then live, in Harry and Meghan’s house in Montecito, while digging into the human story of the Duke of Sussex as fully as possible. Moehringer revealed one episode in particular, which arose out of a conflict over a passage in Harry’s book from his time in Afghanistan. “I kept removing a sentence, he put it back, until at a certain point we collided,” says the author in the editorial. The knot in question, relating to a particularly bloody exercise suffered by Harry while he was in the army, was supposed to close for the Duke of Sussex with a sentence he pronounced at the end of the session; for Moehringer, on the other hand, those few lines had to be eliminated because they were irrelevant and even “insane for the readers”.

«This is not your story, I told him to reason with him, even if you want to tell everyone that you did a good job, that you are intelligent. Even if it may seem strange to you, we are not talking about you here, but about the way in which others can recognize themselves in your story». In the following days, Moehringer said he was a “ghosted” ghostwriter: “They called me to find out where we were, but Harry had closed in on himself”. Not a simple undertaking, therefore, above all when it is precisely from the interviewee’s voice that a volume of over 400 pages must come out.

In his long editorial, Moehringer also outlines his role as a ghostwriter in the weeks following the release of the volume, those in which the book was targeted by the world press and defined as “inaccurate, violent and vulgar”. The result of an incorrect manipulation of the original sentences of the book, claims the author, and also of coarse translations that have distorted Harry’s words. In short, what we have read in Spare that’s not always what the Duke of Sussex said to his ghostwriter in the intimacy and frenzy of their long chats. Once again, the mantra “nothing is as it seems” seems to be king. And of Spare we will talk for a long time, this is more than evident by now.