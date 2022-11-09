Home Health Princess Martha Louise of Norway will no longer be an active member of the royal family and will devote herself to alternative medicine with her fiance, a self-styled shaman
Princess Martha Louise of Norway has decided to no longer actively participate in the commitments of the royal family to devote herself to alternative medicine together with her boyfriend, Durek Verrett, a self-styled shaman. Martha Louise will retain the title of princess, but will engage in a commercial activity with Verrett, a spiritual guru who among other things has promoted alleged medical practices without any scientific basis and has hinted that developing a tumor would be “a choice” .

The relationship between the princess and Verrett has been much discussed in the Norwegian press, but it is not the first time that Martha Louise, 51, has been criticized for her beliefs: she claims, for example, that she can talk to angels and that she is a clairvoyant. which is why in 2002 he lost the title of “His Royal Highness”.

