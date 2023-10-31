Prioritizing Personal Well-Being in the Age of Technology: Insights from Wellbeing 360 Conference

New technologies are being harnessed by companies to prioritize the personal well-being of their employees, according to speakers at the Wellbeing 360, Positive Organizations meeting held in Mexico City. The conference aimed to address factors that contribute to friendly work environments.

Juan Arenas, vice chancellor of Open Education and Content Production at Tecmilenio, moderated the meeting, where Daniel Grenade emphasized the importance of psychological security in providing a safe space for workers to grow. Grenade also stressed the need for a shared language and decision-making based on input from employees.

While technology plays a crucial role in automating processes and accelerating production, experts warn that 25,000 jobs could be lost due to artificial intelligence (AI) developments. Granatta stressed that people remain the greatest asset of companies.

Tom Rath, a renowned American consultant, highlighted the significance of balance and well-being in achieving optimal performance. He emphasized the impact of daily habits such as eating healthy and managing energy levels. Rath suggested making small changes in one’s lifestyle, including better sleep habits and incorporating movement through stretching and walking.

The 11th edition of Wellbeing 360, Positive Organizations: Wellbeing as a competitive advantage featured a conversation between Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Comprehensive Wellbeing Sciences of Tecmilenio, and Tom Rath. They concluded that small life decisions can lead to improvements in personal lives and organizations.

Overall, the event shed light on the increasing focus on employee well-being and the need for a balanced approach to technology adoption in the workplace.

