Priscila Císcar: Turning Valencia into a Health and Wellness Destination

Priscila Císcar: Turning Valencia into a Well-being Destination

Priscila Císcar, a passionate sports enthusiast since childhood, has turned her love for self-care and well-being into a successful venture. With an array of experiences including horse riding, tennis, ballet, rhythmic gymnastics, gym workouts, yoga, and meditation, Císcar realized that her future lied in a career that focused on caring for oneself and others.

After completing her studies in Tourism, Císcar pursued a master’s degree in event organization, protocol, and institutional relations. She further polished her skills while working as a conference hostess, managing and directing a team. Although her lifelong dream was to work in the airline industry, her experience in customer service in a Spanish company proved to be a turning point in her career.

Císcar considers herself fortunate to have received a project opportunity she had always longed for. Leading the Pure Wellbeing project, she feels that her life’s dedication to self-care and taking care of her loved ones has finally paid off. Pure Wellbeing is an all-encompassing venture that focuses on beauty, fitness, yoga, nutrition, personal growth, positive psychology, sexuality, dance, and even maintaining order at home and work.

One of the significant milestones for Priscila and her team was organizing their first in-person wellness event in Formentera. This success led to an invitation from the Ibiza City Council to participate in the organization of a wellness congress. The Tourism Department of the Formentera Council also joined forces to position the island as a wellness destination and extend its tourist appeal beyond the traditional high season.

Parallel to her efforts in promoting wellness tourism, Císcar has taken the initiative to collaborate with companies from various sectors to prioritize their employees’ well-being. Recognizing the positive impact of content employees on company performance, she has revolutionized conventional employee gatherings by replacing traditional dinner and drinks with yoga and meditation sessions.

In Císcar’s opinion, Valencia has the potential to become a leading destination in the well-being sector. With its reputation as one of the best cities in the world to live in, she believes that Valencia’s focus should extend beyond quality of life and embrace the well-being industry wholeheartedly. She emphasizes that well-being is not merely a trend but a comprehensive concept that encompasses physical and mental wellness.

Císcar aims to position Valencia as a benchmark for healthy living, tapping into the increasing demand for self-care and wellness practices. As the city’s well-being sector continues to expand, she envisions Valencia as a dynamic hub where people can discover holistic approaches to feeling good and leading fulfilling lives.

With her passion and dedication, Priscila Císcar is poised to transform Valencia into a well-being destination, contributing to the city’s future success and enhancing the lives of its residents and visitors alike.

