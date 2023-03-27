Nothing done. We will talk about it again on May 10thpractically in a month and a half, date to which the GUP Marco Picco of the Court of Turin postponed, in general disappointment, the first hearing of the Prisma investigation which involves Juventus.

In practice, after such a spasmodic wait, nothing has been decided: if the defendants (all absent in the courtroom) are indicted for trial, if the decision on the territorial jurisdiction of the trial is referred to the Cassation, if all the requests of the civil parties are accepted. Nothing at all.

This is Italian justice, beauty! No wonder.

Times therefore lengthen, e to arrive at even just a first-instance sentence (if the trial is held) you will have to wait at least another yearor, which would automatically become two in the case of appeals and Cassation. That would mean 2025.

Three years for a definitive sentence on a case which, on the other hand, the sports justice is already examining now and on which it has already sentenced, in part. Three years (hypothetical) versus a few months (real). And with the FIGC which, after all the mess it has raised, surprisingly decided not to even bring a civil action. Anomaly within anomalies.

President Gravina first declares that the Juventus case stands “damaging the image of football”, challenges the decision of the Tar on the Covisoc papers by presenting an immediate appeal to the Council of State, and then does not pose the injured party in the ordinary process. Something doesn’t add up.

The postponement of the first hearing on the Juve case to May also puts the issue of su timing and superficiality of sports justice. Especially when the final matter is particularly complex and controversial, and a hasty and perhaps wrong judgment can compromise the very management of a club. And it certainly cannot be the drive of “popular sentiment”, often hyper-justicialist, to quickly determine the decisions of sports institutions.

Even the Council of State, recently called to rule on the federal appeal, is taking time before putting the entire operative part of the sentence already issued on 11 March in writing. The Council Chamber met last Friday to examine the case in detail, but to date the explanation on the merits of the decision taken by the court 15 days ago has not yet been published. Because every word must be weighed, measured, thought about.

Only the Federation is always in a hurry to decide, with the risk of producing abortions like that of Calciopoli. With Giraudo who now, with his appeal already accepted by the Strasbourg Court of Justice, could also be able to reopen after 17 years. An eventuality that, until now, no one at the FIGC has ever taken into consideration. Wrongly. Again due to the usual haste that transforms sports judicial matters into football matches, a metaphor also used for the Prisma case by Minister Abete, returned to ask for “equal rules for all”. Juventus and the others.

Justice and consistency. Because if the CAF first uses a hard fist on Juve and then the FIGC does not appear as a civil party in the process that concerns them, something is out of place.