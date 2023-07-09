Prisoner of madness movie review

The review of Prisoner of Madness, a film where a girl is kidnapped by a family of psychopaths and her mother sets out on her desperate search in an attempt to save her. On Rai 2 and available on RaiPlay.

Young Jenny has recently lost her father figure and since then her mother Laura has become increasingly anxious and nagging towards her. One evening the girl finds herself attending a party where she gets to know the charming Drake, but shortly thereafter the parent, worried about the delay, makes an appearance and ruins the potential gallant encounter.

Prisoner of madness: a scene from the film

As we tell you in the review of Prisoner of madness, the next day Laura has to go out of town for work and Jenny takes the opportunity to go to a party in a club out of town, on board her car. During the journey, while she is on the phone with her mother, she is the victim of an accident and she finds herself lost in the middle of nowhere waiting for help, promptly called after having broken down. Too bad that the paramedics who arrived on the spot with the ambulance are imposters, actually two brothers ready to sedate and kidnap her. Jenny wakes up in an unknown house owned by Momma, an old woman who, after being abandoned by her daughter Lizzy, has gone mad and kidnaps young women forcing them to forcibly play the role of the escaped child…

Characters in search of an author

Prisoner of madness: a scene from the film

In certain passages one gets the impression that the story is a sort of homage – but perhaps it would be better to say an involuntary parody – to a great classic of tensive cinema such as Misery must not die, but here we don’t have a gigantic actress like Kathy Bates to wear the bulky clothes of the psychopathic villain. Not that an actress of value could have done much to revive the fortunes of a classic thriller designed for the overseas television market, with a low budget and zero style to characterize the scarce hour and a half of vision. One of those many copy/paste productions, at least in terms of staging, with just a handful of interior and exterior settings to keep up with an artificial if not absurd script, populated by increasingly improbable characters in their decisions.

Truth and fiction

Prisoner of madness: a scene from the film

A superimposed writing at the beginning informs us that the story is inspired by a true story, but on the other hand it is all too easy to understand how the multiple cases of crime news that in the United States see unfortunate protagonists girls given for dispersed and never found, with the classic signs and flyers of “missing” who make their appearance on the streets and in public places: an archetype also present here within the story. As soon as the actual plot is revealed, with the kidnapping of the girl by this family of psychopaths – following the archetypes: bossy mother, bad eldest son and naive and disturbed younger son – the story alternates between the sequences of imprisonment and the obsessive searches of Jenny’s mother, who for the occasion obtains the fundamental help of the providential Drake, just known but ready to do anything to save his new flirt.

Assorted naiveties

Prisoner of madness: a scene from the film

Obviously the police are affected by a congenital gullibility and it’s up to the individual citizen to investigate on their own in order to bring out the truth before it’s too late. Prisoner of madness relies on this albeit abused narrative trick to make the main characters act in the first person, with more or less tragic consequences that finally accompany us to the announced final showdown. Behind the camera we find a specialist of the vein like Jeff Harea real tradesman who has directed dozens of titles along the same lines: compared to other occasions here the management of the cast and the relative suspense works more, but all the endemic defects of the relative sub-strand are always present.

Conclusions

A girl victim of an oppressive mother and recovering from the recent disappearance of her father is kidnapped on her way to a club outside the city. Kidnapped by a family of psychopaths / ruffians, she will have to rely on the determination of the parent, ready to do anything to find her and bring her home safe and sound. As we told you in the review of Prisoner of madness we are faced with a canonical thriller for the television market, derivative in the script and poor in staging, but with a partially more convincing cast than usual and a minimum of themed suspense.

Because we like it

A decent level of tension. The cast is heterogeneous and if the toggles …

What’s wrong

… albeit in often improbable and derivative roles. A story seen on many occasions and with better results. Typical staging of themed productions for the television market and therefore poor and impersonal.