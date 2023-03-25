“Inhuman or degrading treatment”. The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) of the Council of Europe thus defined the situation of the elderly “segregated in Italian RSA” with living conditions that have continued well beyond the end of thepandemic emergency. This can be read in the CPT’s report on its periodic visit to Italy conducted in the period March-April 2022 which for the first time included two RSAs, the Pio Albergo Trivulzio and thePalazzolo Institute from Milan.

The report – the result of the work of visits and documentation activated by the CPT since February 2020 in Lombardy also thanks to the testimonies and reports of the association congratulate – indicates that “in the light ofhigh level of segregation due to prolonged and indefinite restrictions related to Covid-19, the residents of the two RSA visited could be considered as prisoners deprived of their libertyand that the restrictions established in the two RSA visited (especially in terms of lack of access to fresh airreduced rehabilitation and recreational activities and fewer family visits) they had gradual and deleterious effects on the state of somatic and mental health of the residents, in particular in the RSA Pio Albergo Trivulzio”.

The CPT therefore recommended to the Italian authorities to get urgent measures to ease existing restrictions and to ensure futureless restrictive interpretation of the applicable regulations in the light of clear scientific evidence and the particular territorial epidemiological context”.

Particular attention was paid during the visits the use of means of restraint and patient isolation. The housing units in both RSAs were in principle in a good state of repair, adequately furnished, spacious and well ventilated and the level of hygiene it was flawless. The CPT found some deficiencies at the Palazzolo Institute, with regard to an overall type design hospitalan insufficient rate of Toilet for resident and depersonalized and poorly decorated common spaces.

I staffing levels assigned to the relevant housing units of the RSA visited was in line with the criteria set by the regional legislation. That said, a strengthening of the component of nurses and OSS at the Palazzolo Institute in order to improve theassistance to residents during meals and to supervise them personal hygiene. Furthermore, the use of external (contracted) personnel should be limited to prevent their frequent turnover. The CPT has received a very good impression of the level of healthcare provided to the residents of both facilities. That said, the level of physiotherapeutic interventions should be strengthened.

As for the use of restraints for residents (for example, bed rails, pelvic belts and wheelchair tables), the report indicates that there was no excessive or disproportionate recourse and recommends that this specific practice be regulated nationwide in a uniform manner, given its potential invasive and abusive nature. The report also recommends that i tutelary judges of the competent territorial courts carry out periodic visits to residents of RSA with support administrator.