Prisons, 9,000 places are needed: inspections in the barracks – Corriere della Sera

Prisons, 9,000 places needed: inspections of the barracks Corriere della Sera Prisons: Nordio plan, reconnaissance of the barracks in the autumn Agenzia ANSA The obstacle plan for light prisons: “The former barracks are destined for something else” the hypothesis of using the abandoned barracks to empty the prisons is not convincing. Here’s why… La StampaA few thousand prisoners destined for abandoned barracks – Last hour – Ansa.it Agenzia ANSASee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

