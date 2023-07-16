Prisons and torture, the Kremlin’s plan that has incarcerated 10,000 Ukrainian civilians – breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

KIEV – It is not necessary to carry out partisan resistance activities or to demonstrate one’s loyalty to the Zelensky government, in the Ukrainian areas occupied by the Russian army one is arrested even if only because they are discovered speaking Ukrainian with their children, or simply for being young men who refuse draft in the invading army. Arbitrariness and injustice are at home: Moscow is building new detention centers, the number of disappeared is on the rise, there are testimonies that tell of widespread violence and shootings of people who refused to dig trenches for their enemies. “As time goes on and under pressure from the Ukrainian military counter-offensive, we know that Russian troops in occupied Kherson east of the Dnipro River are intensifying their health care blackmail. They forbid anyone who refuses to take a Russian passport to be treated in local hospitals. We also know that they continue the policy of taking children to holiday camps where they are indoctrinated in Russian patriotism,” Yuri Sobolesvkyi, the Ukrainian head of the Kherson regional administration tells us. According to him, the repression is set to grow in view of the Putin regime’s attempt to “normalize the Russification of the occupied areas” in preparation for the Russian national elections scheduled for 10 September.

Since the first days of the invasion at the end of February 2022, the issue of abuses against the population has presented itself with dramatic evidence. We ourselves have collected dozens of testimonies from civilians who tell of serial thefts, torture and cold-blooded executions carried out with systematic brutality. The theme then faded into the background in the media, not because it is no longer seriously topical, but simply because of its repetitiveness. An investigation by the Associated Press based on United Nations sources and internal reports of the International Red Cross has now relaunched it.

The press agency was able to view a document from the Moscow government, which already planned last January to build 25 new prisons and 6 detention centers in the occupied territories, including northern Lugansk, Donbass, the southern region close to the Sea of Azov, including Mariupol, Berdiansk, Melitopol and the Crimea. All told, this is almost 20 percent of the whole of Ukraine as it was established and recognized by the international community in 1991. To strengthen the right of its soldiers to arrest and deport anyone perceived as a threat in occupied areas (and annexed with the farce referendum last September) where martial law is in force, in May Putin signed a decree that allows their forced transfer to prisons in Russia indefinitely.

Even Ukrainian servicemen returning home through prisoner exchanges testify to encountering civilian detainees in Russian cells. At the moment the Ukrainian government seems to be able to detail a thousand cases of civilian deportations. But the estimates are much higher. According to Oleksander Kononeko, who is one of the Ukrainian officers in charge of prisoner exchanges, civilians detained in the occupied territories reach 10,000. To them would be added over 4,000 deported to Russia. Among the best known prisons is that of Rostov, where one of the most important logistics centers of the Russian expeditionary force operating in Ukraine is located.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

