Prisons, medical insights into the ‘sleeping man’

Was the ‘sleeping man’ transferred from the Regina Coeli prison to the Secondigliano penitentiarythe 28-year-old inmate who he hasn’t woken up since last June. This was reported by the Antigone association, which told its story. “After our public complaint, the boy was transferred to the Secondigliano prison in Naples, where he is located in the large clinical center of the institute. A series of medical investigations have been planned in the coming days, in particular of a neurological type, to finally seek to go beyond the simplistic diagnosis made in Regina Coeli according to which the boy is a simulator. We cannot simulate months and months of apparent coma – explains Antigone – In the meantime we are working to try to put the health authorities of Secondigliano in contact with a a group of researchers who have been working for years on functional neurological disorders, those without an apparent organic cause, such as these sleep syndromes “.

“In these days we have learned – continues the association – that we are dealing with a variegated universe: there are different sleep syndromes, each with its own peculiarities. It is important to identify the specific disease of the boy in order to be able to intervene correctly. very rare syndromes need expert neuropsychiatrists specialized in this topic. The prison authorities of Secondigliano have shown themselves to be very helpful and are helping us to create this bridge between doctors “.

