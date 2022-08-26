It is no longer news that tech giants use various tracking programs and techniques to collect and analyze user data and behavior. In order to counteract such violations of personal privacy, there are many tools on the Internet that help users check whether a specific app or Internet behavior is being tracked. And one app is special, alerting the user with a warning beep every time the computer system sends any data to Google.

The most notable tech giant for tracking users’ personal data is Google, which tracks how users use search engines or other apps for reasons of providing a better experience for the entire Google product/service ecosystem. Even more exaggerated is that Google Chrome browser still tracks user data even in incognito mode, so it faces $5 billion in compensation. Given the popularity of Google Analytics and the Google advertising network, the type and scope of Google’s actual tracking may be far greater than imagined.

In order to understand the type, location and time of the data collected by Google, Bert Hubert, a well-known PowerDNS developer and privacy advocate, specially developed a new anti-tracking app “Googleteller”, which uses a list of IP addresses related to Google services provided by Google for free (but not related to Google Cloud service irrelevant) is the basis for warning users. As long as Googleteller is used, when using programs or browsing the web, the computer system will hear a beep sound as soon as it connects to any IP address on the list.

Hubert’s tweet shows how people browsing the Dutch government job siteDemonstration video, as long as every click on the page, including expanding or collapsing the menu, will link to Google, then Googleteller will beep, indicating that the site owner is being tracked through Google Analytics. Some people have questioned that the Chrome browser will be tightly integrated with its own Google services, so it is not surprising that every click will link back to Google, but Hubert also frequently links back to Google after using the Firefox browser.

Similar to other privacy security tools, Googleteller is designed to improve users’ understanding and awareness of how often Google collects users’ daily browsing. In other words, it is only a reference for users to counteract or not.

It should be reminded that the completely free Googleteller is specially designed for Linux systems such as Debian, Ubuntu and Fedora. If users want to try it on other systems, they can install it. There have been people on the Internet sharing how to implement and even develop a cross-platform version of the Mac system.

(Source of the first image: Google)