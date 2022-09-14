From the main battleground at the outbreak of the pandemic to an almost forgotten topic during the first subsequent electoral campaign. The relationship between public and private health care – affiliated and not – is particularly complex. And as such it would require an examination and a series of articulated proposals, which instead are scarce in the programs of coalitions and parties in the running for the policies of 25 September.

Just as almost completely absent is the debate on the role of supplementary healthcare which – through funds, insurance and various forms of corporate welfare – plans to complete the services provided by the public service.

Voids that still make noise, considering that the integration between these components will be one of the first puzzles that the new government will have to solve. The next five years is in fact considered decisive for guaranteeing the resumption of the national health service after the pandemic, according to its founding principles: equity, equality and universality.

Health and healthcare in the programs of political parties by Fabio Di Todaro 07 September 2022



Public and private health together: the intentions of the center-right

The most significant silences are those that emerge from the center-right coalition, whose position on the issue has been known for some time: healthy competition between public and private contributes to improving the quality of the services offered. This is the thought shared by leaders Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi: with the last two supporters of the “Lombardy model”, much criticized during the early stages of the pandemic.

In the two pages dedicated to health, Brothers of Italy makes no reference to this issue. On the subject, Meloni’s positions seem to diverge in part from those of the other two leading exponents.

Analysts refer to the Marche region, a region governed by the far-right party. Here health care is fundamentally public, even in an area such as that of prosthetic surgery which in almost all of the rest of Italy is instead managed mainly by private structures. And in recent months, the President of the Region Francesco Acquaroli, considered one of the most trusted collaborators of the aspiring Premier, has reduced (albeit slightly) the budget available to private nursing homes. According to some analysts, what was decided in Ancona could be part of Meloni’s intentions, in case of victory.

However, it still remains to be deciphered who, faced with such an eventuality, would end up occupying the chair of Minister of Health. One of the names in vogue is that of Letizia Moratti, currently the regional councilor for welfare in Lombardy. According to “L’Espresso”, in the event of a victory by the center-right, she would be the predestined one to take the place of Roberto Speranza. A choice that would make everyone agree, but that would actually reward Come on Italy: in whose program the only reference to health policy issues refers to the need to “extend health care services exempt from a ticket”.

Pandemic management, what’s in the electoral programs by Fabio Di Todaro 08 September 2022



The proposal of the Lega: “The complementary role of affiliated private healthcare can prove to be important in regional planning and act as catalysts for the healthcare of the future – reads the program of the party led by Matteo Salvini -. An example are the waiting lists, which need rapid responses after two years of blockade caused by the pandemic: and managed in coordination between public health and the private sector, they could be quickly disposed of. Thus ensuring responses to the population and avoiding recourse to the pure private sector that is not covered by the agreement “. The same can be said for investments, “often slowed down in the public by bureaucracy and which, on the other hand, find rapid activation in the private sector”.

The PD promises more funds for public health

The opposite opinion is instead the Democratic party, the main force in the center-left coalition. No accusations against the private partner. But Enrico Letta’s intentions emerge clearly from the electoral manifesto: “We want to invest in public and universal health, so that no one is denied essential rights. We will continue to promote everyone’s right to health, strengthening the national health service and enhancing local medicine. We will strive to overcome the planning model of healthcare spending built for closed sectors and spending ceilings. And to halve the maximum times of waiting lists for diagnostic tests and interventions by 2027, with the introduction of a system of incentives and sanctions and mobility between health structures “.

Mental health, what’s in the electoral programs by Fabio Di Todaro 09 September 2022



All this through an increase in the National Health Fund, the treasury with which the government finances the activities and services of care: corresponding this year to just over 121 billion euros. “So that no one feels alone when there is a need for assistance”.

It also looks to the strengthening of public health +Europa, from whose programmatic manifesto the desire to “strengthen the technical bodies of the state” is evident: Higher Institute of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency and the National Agency for Regional Health Services. The party led by Emma Bonino also aims to return a large part of health management to the state, looking beyond the reform of Title V of the Constitution. And to ensure that some choices in the field of public health are taken not with the Regions, but at the European level: “With particular regard to the discipline of emergencies, such as pandemics”.

That said, + Europa does not close to private healthcare, which could be more involved in the management of abortions, for example. “We are talking about the only health service that cannot be performed outside the national health system – is what is written in the program -. This monopoly regime must be overcome, because it helps to limit women’s freedom”.

Abortion, what’s in the electoral programs by Fabio Di Todaro 12 September 2022



Per Civic commitmentthe new training founded by Luigi Di Maio, “an efficient public health system cannot ignore the development of a local health services market in the territories, in order to integrate the national health service and basic and outpatient medicine”.

The public role to relaunch prevention: the recipe of the Italian Left

The protection of public health is a topic dear to the left, as evidenced by the in-depth analysis present in the red-green alliance program, which in any case supports the figure of Letta as an aspiring Premier.

Per Verdi and the Italian Left “We must oppose the plan aimed at creating a double track: an impoverished and inefficient public service and a private system only for those who can afford it”. Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratojanni say they want to “work on the three dimensions of the current crisis: values, functioning and financing”. The strengthening of primary prevention will be central for the two leaders. “To intervene so that people do not get sick, by acting on the risk factors linked to the work and living environment on the main risk factors for chronic diseases: such as pollution, smoking, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle”. And to “overcome the old model centered on waiting and on the hospital”. A step that cannot ignore the strengthening of territorial medicine (https://www.repubblica.it/salute/2022/09/13/news/medicina_territoriale_programmi_elettorali-365362691/). And from “an increase in the National Health Fund of ten billion over the next three years”.

General practitioners and local health care, there are things in the electoral programs by Fabio Di Todaro 13 September 2022



Verdi and the Italian Left also consider “the weight of private healthcare in our current system of care”. And they point the finger at “the tax advantages associated with the underwriting of health insurance policies and participation in supplementary health funds: which reduce the contribution of policyholders to the national health fund, increase inequalities and in perspective undermine the foundations of a public health service, fair and universalistic “.

Positions also shared by Popular Union, the coalition led by the former mayor of Naples Luigi Demagistris, who aligns himself with the proposal of + Europe on the issue: “We will rebuild a single health service for all Regions”. And he proposes to introduce “a public dental care service that guarantees assistance at economic prices, if not free of charge, for the less well-off”.

The third pole and the M5S aim to “re-state” health care

In the middle, between the center-right and center-left, is the third pole. Hybrid is his position on the issue: “It is necessary to establish more transparent ways of differentiating public and private services, so that they can collaborate in synergy and integrate with each other – is the thought expressed by Carlo Calenda (Action) and from Matteo Renzi (Italia Viva) -. Specific strategies must also be identified to allow the public sector to be able to easily renew itself and equip itself with what it needs in terms of personnel and investment in innovation “.

The third pole also yearns for a return to the past, with a stroke of the towel to the reform of Title V in health matters: “The State must carry out the functions of analyzing data and needs, evaluating health technologies, guiding and coordinating the Regions , called instead to provide and manage the services: granting accreditation on the basis of objective criteria and territorial needs “.

A similar position is expressed by 5 Star Movementwhich aims to “restore health to the direct management of the state to avoid the current dysfunctions of the twenty regional systems”.

Twitter @fabioditodaro