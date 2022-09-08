Appeal of the trade unions representing 120,000 doctors, veterinarians and health workers employed by the NHS. “The profound crisis that is going through public health, prey to shortages of human and economic resources, pushes us to make a common front asking the political forces involved in the electoral campaign a clear commitment in defense of their work and their role to guarantee a right constitutional of citizens “.

06 SET – The trade unions, representing 120,000 doctors, veterinarians and health workers, ask the political forces to commit themselves in defense of the public and national health service, of the role of doctors and health managers within it, of the value of its human capital.

“The downsizing of public intervention – they write in a joint note Anaao Assomed – Cimo-Fesmed (Anpo, Ascoti, Cimo, Fesmed) – Aaroi-Emac – Fassid (Aipac-Aupi-Simet-Sinafo-Snr) – Fp Cgil Doctors and Ssn Managers – Fvm Federation of Veterinarians and Doctors – Uil Fpl National Coordination of the Contractual Areas Medical, Veterinary Health Cisl Doctors -, the slope towards privatization, the structural shortage of specialist doctors, the worsening of their working conditions, escapes to retirement and professional shores other than public dependence, jeopardize the survival of the health service 45 years after its birth”.

“There is a hospital emergency – with First Aid to the extreme, endless waiting lists and a continuous recourse to the most imaginative impromptu solutions to plug the leaks of a sinking ship -, and there is an emergency in the territory, which the reform financed with the funds of the PNRR risks not being able to resolve, in the absence of further investments in full swing. However, emergencies are struggling to appear among the priority interventions promised by political parties in the current electoral campaign ”, the trade unions point out.

“Yet – they continue -, the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic was perfect, sparing none of the fragility of our NHS and our country system. It held up, at least in the first phase, the civil culture of the communities and the work of those who remained, primarily doctors and health professionals, in those trenches that could not be abandoned, paying very hard prices. The virus has acted as an accelerator of existing phenomena by radically changing, and perhaps definitively, the scenario in which we operate ”.

“Today – they continue – there is a need to reconstruct a political, social and cultural environment in which the protection of health as well as of the entire welfare system are considered factors of production of collective wealth, to the extent that the state of health and well-being physical and psychological aspects of a population directly correlate with the social and cultural development of a country. Without forgetting the effects on the economy, due to the amount of GDP that everything that revolves around the world of health moves in strategic and advanced sectors of our production system (drugs, devices, research, biotechnology, robotics, digitization, etc). We can say, without fear of being proven wrong, that the poor protection of the health of a community jeopardizes its development, in civil and economic terms ”.

“Public health – the trade unions point out -, equitable, solidarity and universal, produces and does not consume wealth. The post-Covid-19 economic and social reconstruction, between the energy crisis and the consequences of the war in Europe, must not slide it down the agenda of priorities, considering it an onerous part of the public budget, despite its mission of overseeing fundamental rights of each and all. The data show that Italy is lagging behind as regards healthcare spending in Europe, for per capita values ​​at purchasing power parity (in 2019 equal to 2,473 euros, compared to an OECD average of 2,572 euros) with a dizzying gap compared to reference countries such as France and Germany. As for the percentage of GDP, Italy is instead slightly above the OECD average with an overall percentage of 6.6%, a thousand miles away from Germany (11.7% of its GDP) and France (11.2% ) “.

“After the pandemic – they recall – nothing has changed. The flight of doctors from hospitals continues, the suffering of medical and health personnel continues, the suffering of patients who do not find answers to requests for care in a system close to collapse, without differences in latitude, continues. The trade unions of the Medical and Health Management believe that we are facing a process of consumption of public health, certified by the crisis of the emergency rooms crowded with patients and deserts of doctors, which need a system approach that recognizes proximity medicine and the hospital one as two sides of the same coin and a substantial change of cultural, political and organizational paradigm to reverse the falling curves of quality and social consensus. The sustainability of the health service depends on the enhancement, autonomy and responsibility of its professionals. Because talking about health means talking about work in health care and talking about work means talking about human capital. This is the necessary step for anyone who cares about the present and the future of the largest civil and social infrastructure that this country has built “.

For doctors, veterinarians and health care managers of the NHS, once the rhetoric has passed, new resources dedicated to them are needed, starting with the next Budget Law, and legislative interventions that enhance their role, aimed at:

– overcome the policy of spending caps on personnel; implement strong hiring policies that recover the cuts of the past, excluding the precariousness, eternal and not contractual, as the EU itself asks us;

– improve the conditions of work in the NHS in a system that privileges professional values ​​over economic and corporate ones;

– bring the recruitment of medical and health personnel back into the professional framework of the CCNL of the NHS management, which in recent years has been undergoing an unacceptable and regressive replacement with private services purchased by the piece, with an evident distortion of the labor market;

– reform the legal status of the medical and health management, in the sign of the “special” management outlined in article 15 of Legislative Decree 229/99, strengthening their autonomy both from a professional and managerial point of view, enhancing the peculiarity of the function performed to protect a constitutional right, also through forms of participation in operational models;

– increase wages, by de-taxing contractual increases and ancillary wages, as is already the case in private healthcare and in some categories of public employment such as teachers; provide for a specific indemnity for the risk of contagion; repeal the infamous art. 23, paragraph 2 of decree 75/2017, the so-called “Madia”, which places a ceiling on the accessory salary;

– introduce the job training contract for medical specialists (remembering that they are doctors and health professionals already qualified for a professional exercise that can be classified in a managerial job role and not students) and start a reform process of post-graduate training, which has become a real emergency national;

– complete the law on professional liability with the transition to a “no fault” system on the European model, overcoming the exceptional nature of the “Covid shield”;

– comply with the timing and collectability at the peripheral level of the CCNL by changing the structure of the contractual holiday allowance.

