“Prize of the German Liver Foundation” for a publication on gene correction as a possible therapy for iron storage disease

Hannover – Every year, a pioneering work is awarded the prize of the German Liver Foundation. In 2023, the publication prize of the German Liver Foundation goes to a publication that deals with the use of CRISPR/Cas technology to repair the C282Y mutation in hemochromatosis in order to treat the hereditary disease with the help of a targeted gene correction. This research approach could also be a treatment option for other congenital diseases that are caused by a single defective gene.

This year, for the tenth time, the German Liver Foundation awarded the prize for an outstanding publication in the field of hepatology and received numerous applications and suggestions for the publication to be honored with the prize. The prize was awarded by an expert committee, which Prof. Dr. Christian Lange from Munich, Prof. Dr. Felix Stickel from Bern/CH and Prof. Dr. Andrea Tannapfel from Bochum.

“Once again, the selection committee had the extremely difficult task of choosing from the submitted, excellent and high-ranking published works the one that all reviewers considered to be the best. This was particularly challenging given the density of qualitatively excellent work this year, because without a doubt work that was also worthy of an award had to be left empty-handed,” says Prof. Dr. Felix Stickel, one of the reviewers, the task of the committee.

After a thorough examination and detailed discussion of the submitted work, the reviewers unanimously decided to award the work “In vivo adenine base editing reverts C282Y and improves iron metabolism in hemochromatosis mice”, published in Nature Communications, September 2022. The first author of the publication, Dr. Alice Rovai from the Hannover Medical School.

“In this work, we succeeded in using a highly complex screening of gRNA sequences and transfection of the most effective vector Genome-Editing to correct the hemochromatosis phenotype of Hfetm.1.1Nca mice to a considerable extent and thus a proof-of-concept to present, which provides hope for clinical approach. The work appeared to us to be groundbreaking, highly innovative and extremely relevant, both methodologically and with a view to the wide spread of hemochromatosis. The latter also with regard to the translational application in other monogenetic diseases and those in which genetic effectors play a central role,” explains Prof. Dr. Felix Stickel the experts’ decision.

The prize was awarded on July 1, 2023 at the 19th HepNet Symposium by Prof. Dr. Elke Roeb, Chair of the Foundation Board of Trustees. The prize money was provided by Gilead Sciences GmbH, a partner of the German Liver Foundation.

Publikation: Alice Rovai, BoMee Chung, Qingluan Hu, Sebastian Hook, Qinggong Yuan, Tibor Kempf, Florian Schmidt, Dirk Grimm, Steven R. Talbot, Lars Steinbrück, Jasper Götting, Jens Bohne, Simon A. Krooss, Michael Ott: ”In vivo adenine base editing reverts C282Y and improves iron metabolism in hemochromatosis mice”, Nature Communications2022 Sep. 5; 13(1):5215. doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-32906-9.

