Listen to the audio version of the article

Career paths, rewards and increases for doctors who work in front-line departments such as emergency rooms, but also tax relief measures such as a “flat tax” on part of the salary and an increase in hourly overtime rates for those who will work on the reduction of waiting lists. These are some of the measures to deal with the shortage of health personnel which, announced the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci, will materialize in a provision of law already before the summer. With a crackdown also on the so-called token holders, the white coats that are “rented” to cover the holes in the aisles.

A package of measures before the summer

The measures are eagerly awaited and invoked by white coats, while WHO-Europe warns: the crisis of health personnel is now “no longer a looming threat but it is here and now”. Also in Italy, the shortage of doctors and nurses, Schillaci explained at the question time in the Chamber, is “a real emergency for health personnel”. To deal with it, new regulatory proposals are in the pipeline which, the minister specified, “I intend to adopt before the beginning of the summer”. «Ensuring the strengthening of human resources in the emergency services, on the one hand, and, on the other, discouraging the use of forms of outsourcing of health services which translates into an occasional and precarious employment of health professionals by the companies», explains the minister, referring to the phenomenon of token holders who today earn even three times more than a colleague doctor employee for one shift.

Heavier overtime to recover waiting lists

Schillaci’s commitment therefore aims at a real turning point to make the National Health Service more attractive, providing incentives for staff and pushing for the reduction of waiting times for citizens. A full-bodied regulatory intervention aimed at “the implementation of timely and relevant measures, including of a financial nature, to renew and encourage interest in the NHS, by all health professionals”. In particular, announced Schillaci “we are studying the possibility of an increase in the hourly rates of additional services, especially with regard to the additional services required to reduce waiting lists”. In practice, the overtime to make doctors work in the hospital to recover the care lost during the three years of the pandemic will be paid more

From career bonuses to flat tax on part of the salary

The package of measures does not stop here: «I intend to foresee – adds Schillaci – career reward measures for those who agree to provide their service in the most committed and front-line departments, as well as think of tax exemption measures for additional work and indemnity of specificity of medical health management”. Already in the last budget law, 200 million were allocated to pay more for those who work in emergency rooms, but the measure could be extended to other “trench” departments, such as intensive care units put under stress during the pandemic. A fiscal measure is also being studied, such as a 15% flat tax to be applied to part of the salary of white coats. Further regulatory initiatives will then consider, “also for a valorisation for social security purposes, the difficulty and discomfort of work performed in emergency-urgency services”. This could translate into an early retirement as “strenuous work” for those who work in emergency rooms.

Attacks on health care workers are also targeted

At the same time, work is also being done on the front of containing the phenomenon of attacks on healthcare professionals: “A regulatory proposal is being studied which aims to guarantee a permanent presence of the forces of order in the healthcare facilities most at risk”, confirmed Schillaci, confirming the desire to ensure a greater degree of safety for health professionals “by providing for the general prosecution of the crime”. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) is also sounding the alarm for Europe and in a recently published document, the Bucharest Declaration, outlines a way forward to address the critical issues faced by healthcare personnel in the various European countries, requesting a immediate policy action and increased investment.