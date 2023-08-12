Home » Probable Milan-Novara formations: Pioli’s possible choices
Probable Milan-Novara formations: Pioli's possible choices

Probable Milan-Novara formations: Pioli’s possible choices

Milan will play their last test before Serie A tomorrow. Here are the probable formations of the Rossoneri and Novara

After tonight’s friendly win againstStar of the Sahel won 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick by Loftus-Cheek, Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri will play their last test tomorrow before Bologna. At Milanello, at 11:00, there will be a match against Novara. After 90 minutes played by the starters, the Rossoneri coach should field those who didn’t play tonight. In door Sportiello. Back four with Florenzi, Kjaer, Simic, Bartesaghi. Musah should be in midfield. Adli and Pobega. Trident formed by Okafor, Colombo and Chukwueze. Here are the probable lineups.

MILAN (4-3-3): Sportiello; Florenzi, Kjaer, Simic, Bartesaghi; Musah, Adli, Pobega; Chukwueze, Colombo, Okafor. TrainerStefano Pioli.

