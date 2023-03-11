Probiotics and prebiotics are very important for our body, even if in different ways. Here’s how they work

Probiotics and prebiotics have a certain importance for the health of our body, but perform two totally different functions. Let’s find out together what it is.

Probiotics and prebiotics, while completely different from each other, have one important thing that unites them. Both, in fact, bring benefits to ours intestine. Specifically, i Probiotics are good bacteriaas they say, while prebiotics are the food that nourishes the aforementioned bacteria.

Probiotics are live bacteria that we introduce into our bodies by eating. Usually, we can find them in a number of natural, fermented or supplemented foods. They offer a great contribution to human health and are essential for the bacterial flora of the intestine to maintain a healthy balance.

Unlike probiotics, i Prebiotics are the food that probiotics feed on. They are therefore of great importance for keeping the microbiota in good condition, which is a group of good bacteria that occupy our intestines. Specifically, prebiotics come from certain fibers, in particular, that we are unable to digest.

Probiotics and prebiotics: what benefits they bring to our body

According to a series of studies in this field, it has emerged that good bacteria contribute, in the digestive part of our body, to protect it from the onslaught of potentially dangerous bacteria and fungi.

Indeed, the latest studies have shown how these bacteria are able to send alerts to the immune system, helping to control inflammation. In addition, some of the intestinal bacteria contribute to vitamin K and short-chain fatty acids. The latter are capable of repelling the assaults of harmful viruses and bacteria, protecting the colon.

But how do you take probiotics and prebiotics? Simple, by eating. Thanks to these two elements, in fact, the body balances the good bacteria and supports them while they shield against disease.

The best known foods that contain probiotics are yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, etc. Prebiotics are contained, however, in the following foods: legumes, oats, bananas, berries, asparagus, garlic, hemp, onions. How do these good bacteria work? They convert prebiotic fibers into butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that acts as an anti-inflammatory inside the colon.

Ergo, if you eat foods with a lot of fiber every day, you help to strengthen the good bacteria, which in turn make the immune defenses higher and therefore protect us from any diseases.