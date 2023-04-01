Lactobacillus Ferment, Lactococcus Ferment Lysate, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus acidophilus… are some of the names of probiotics included in cosmetics and supplements. But what are they? And what are they really for?

First of all, a clarification should be made on the terms used to indicate them. «The most recent studies published on the subject now tend to define it only with the word MICROBIOMAThat indicates both the genetic heritage of these invisible microorganisms (i.e. the DNA of every single bacterium, fungus, protozoan and virus) both the type of population that colonizes certain organs, and for the latter it was customary to use the word MICROBIOTA», explains Fabio Piccini, psychoanalyst doctor co-founder and manager of the Italian Microbiome Project. «The scientific community considers it a second human genome. With one difference: while the latter is fixed and immutable, the microbiome can instead be modified by acting on its ecosystem with the contribution of probiotics (actual bacteria) and prebiotics (soluble fibers)».

«The microbiome is unique to each individual, and the study of its role in human health represents one of the most exciting frontiers of medicine, with studies that have multiplied over the last twenty years», continues the expert. «To understand the mechanisms that characterize them, both the activity of the skin microbiome (therefore relating to the skin) and that of the intestinal microbiome are constantly being studied, which in turn controls the body’s defences, the immunity and metabolism.

«The skin and the intestine are two interconnected organs that present the greatest surface available for microbial colonization given by the microbiome. They are also the devices most subject to contact with the external environment: the epidermis with exposure to contact with atmospheric agents and clothing, the second through the intake of food, drinks, medicines», underlines Piccini.

What are the probiotics included in cosmetics for?

An integral element of the external part of the epidermis, the skin microbiome is invisible but powerful because it performs important functions essential for its integrity:

reinforces and integrates the protective function of the hydrolipidic film, the natural protective barrier against the action of external agents,

modulates inflammatory processes because it communicates with skin cells.

When the skin microbiome doesn’t work well the skin sends precise signals. In general, impaired functioning and changed harmony are manifested by fragility and a tendency to show the signs of aging early. «The skin becomes more sensitive to aggressions from external environments (such as environmental pollutants, infrared and ultraviolet radiation, fungal or viral aggressions) and this slows down the renewal processes, causing a loss of structure and of elasticity. All of this can be countered with the contribution through cosmetics of targeted ingredients such as probiotics», explains Umberto Borellini, member cosmetologist SICC (Italian Society Of Chemistry and Cosmetological Sciences).

Why is the contribution of probiotics in cosmetic treatments precious? «The skin care products that contain them manage to strengthen the natural hydrolipidic film of the skin, integrating with the micro-organisms already present and appointed to perform this function», explains Umberto Borellini. Who warns: «This type of ingredient it must not be absorbed by the skin, but it is important that it remains on its surface, because its function is to strengthen the skin barrier”.

What are probiotics included in supplements for?

Probiotics in cosmetics therefore serve to strengthen the skin’s natural defenses. And those that are included in supplements, what purpose do they have? Their function is specific and has repercussions on several organs, but requires a premise.

«In the intestine lives a very numerous set of microbes, so large as to outnumber the cells of our body: it is the intestinal microbiome. This microbial population allows us to break down food, assimilate nutrients and eliminate toxins, indispensable mechanisms also to keep the skin healthy», explains Federica Almondo, specialist in food science, expert in nutrigenetics and founder of Cerva 16. «It also allows you to keep the cells of the immune system healthy, which are very numerous in the intestine, e they also produce substances indispensable to the body, among which vitamins and neurotransmitters stand out such as, for example, serotonin, the so-called good mood hormone».

But the most important function of the gut microbiome is to keep the barrier function of the intestine. Its proper functioning is determined by the balance of the micro-organisms that compose it (eubiosis), and in these conditions it is able to select the nutrients that need to be absorbed and passed into the blood. «Microbes, toxins and other foreign and harmful substances must remain in the intestine and be eliminated. When this mechanism does not work, because an imbalance is created between the micro-organisms (dysbiosis), the integrity of this barrier is lost. As, foreign substances pass into the blood and spread to many parts of the body including the skin, causing, among other things, the formation of pimples or even real acneic manifestations», underlines Federica Almondo.

The typical causes of dysbiosis are related to food. «A poorly varied diet, an excess of sugars (fermentative dysbiosis) or, on the contrary, of proteins (putrefactive dysbiosis), the abuse of industrial preparations containing preservatives, additives, etc.: in short, modern Western food!», recalls the expert.

In this context, probiotics are the countermeasure. «These are supplements based on microbial strains capable of colonizing the intestine, at least temporarily, to help restore the right balance between the different microbial species. The aim is to promote the integrity of the intestinal barrier with benefits that also affect the health of the skin», explains the specialist in food science and expert in nutrigenetics.

Probiotics in supplements: instructions for use

Recent scientific literature suggests an increasingly conscious use of probiotics. «Recruitment can not be randomif possible aggravation of dysbiosis and worsening of skin problems», warns Federica Almondo.

The correct approach involves further investigation when a dysbiosis problem is suspected. «Before starting a treatment path, it is necessary check the condition of your intestinal microbiome with a specific test (a stool analysis). Then, based on the results, the nutritionist suggests a targeted and personalized use of probiotics to be taken orally. This means that the only truly effective probiotics are those that are needed by that single person to restore the balance of his specific intestinal microbiome at that moment», explains Federica Almondo.

«To a healthy person, on the other hand, the use of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium can be suggested, in cycles of 1-2 months, to support and strengthen the protective flora, i.e. the good bacteria that contribute to keeping the skin healthy and very useful in the case of atopic skin”.

«In general, probiotics can be taken at any time of the day, even if it would be advisable to ingest them away from meals to maximize their effect. Let us remember, however, that these are micro-organisms and, as such, they must be fed», explains Federica Almondo. «Their nourishment is prebiotics, or rather the fibers contained in fruit, vegetables and cereals».

Then there are foods that are naturally rich in probiotics, and which are therefore absolutely recommended to increase the variety and therefore the health of the intestinal flora. «It’s kefirfor example, contains much more bacteria than yogurt capable of positively modulating the intestinal flora. Furthermore, Parmigiano Reggiano seems to have a positive effect on the microbiome», concludes the expert.

