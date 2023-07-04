Probiotics, in which foods are they found and what are the benefits for the intestine

Probiotics play an essential role in health, these are found in the intestine but also in many foods and are essential.

You hear about it more and more often but there is a lot of confusion about it especially between lactic ferments, probiotics, types and methods of intake.

Already present in the bodycan also be introduced through supplements and foods and are used to maintain a correct state of health not only of the apparatus but of the entire body.

Probiotics: what they are for and why they are important

The correct bowel functioning guarantees an excellent state of health and depends heavily on microbiota, that is, from the set of living conditions within it. A well-functioning intestine is linked to a perfect balance of the organisms found within it. When one of these doesn’t work or is altered, problems of various kinds are generated.

In the intestines there are bacteria such as Bifidobatteri e Lactobacilli which are important for the maintenance of the immune system but also for the metabolism, there are also yeasts that are of use to the equilibrium of the colonies of the microbiota. All have a precise task but must coexist with each other and defend the intestine and the entire system from medicines, gastric problems, pathogens.

I probiotics they are not all the same but they all serve to maintain balance, there are the natural ones that are already in the intestine and then there are the external ones that instead derive from foods such as yogurt, kefir, fruit, vegetables. Prebiotics, on the other hand, are different and serve to develop good bacteria, which regulate internal functioning. They are found in legumes, whole grains, vegetables and fruit and also in kefir. Finally there are the lactic ferments which are a third category, which are essential for balancing the immune system and the microbiota. They are contained in yogurt, in cream cheeses, in fermented milk.

They are worth hiring to improve dai defense pathogenic bacteria, better produce vitamins and optimize colon function. Before resorting to supplements and the like, it is still worth improving them primarily with nutrition. So through products that contain the right amount. Fermented foods in general have a lot of them therefore they must always be integrated into the diet, for this reason one must never completely eliminate foods for no reason. In particular formaggi, yogurt, the kombucha, miso, kefir, tempeh they are the ones to be preferred because they have optimal quantities for the body and therefore give an important result.

