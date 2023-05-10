«Problem in left-wing cities»

They have now become the symbol of a protest that from Milan is spreading throughout Italy: the curtains planted by students in front of the universities against high rents from a student claim they are turning into a political issue. Majority and opposition divided on possible solutions, but very present on the issue, since when the 23-year-old Ilaria Lamera she married her Canadian in front of the Milan Polytechnic. After Milan, Rome, Cagliari and Turinstudents also camped at Pavia e Bologna.

Schlein: “Major mistakes from the government” From le prime reactions to the new day of protests that of secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schleinwhich ensures solidarity: «We are close to the students and to the students who are demonstrating against high rents. It has become impossible for them to find a home and this affects the right to studyessential in our country. The Democratic Party will continue to push to convince the government to go back on thehuge mistake What did he do canceling the rent fund of 330 million of Euro”. He echoes them on Twitter iThe deputy of the Democratic Party, Enzo Amendola: «Let’s listen to the students who protest for the right to housing, in difficulty due to rising rents and rampant precariousness. We need answers immediate. From Pnrr thanks to the 960 million euros for new university housing. Government, less talk about EU funds, more concreteness”.

Valditara: «Problem where youth policies are not activated» He blames the left-wing administrations on the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, guest of Start, on Sky Tg24: «I believe that the problem of expensive rents touch the cities governed by the center-leftdove no policies have been activated in favor of young and of the students». E however, the largest number of interventions is counted from the left: «In these years, in the Lazio we have done everything and partially recovered the nothing we inherited on the right to study – claims Nicola Zingaretti, former governor and deputy Pd -. In the Pnrr, which the right is throwing overboard, we had also foreseen resources for housing dedicated to the right to study: 960 million euros and, for Lazio, around 30 million for another 900 beds. The government has a duty to act. The Italian agenda can only be based on greater justice”. The Senator Pd Cecilia d’Elia this morning she went to meet the kids who live in front of the rectorate of Sapienza in the pouring rain: «I’m on the University and culture commission, being here seemed essential to me to express my solidarity with the students. Their protest is part of the larger issue of the right to housing”. Marta Bonafonicoordinator of the national secretariat of the Democratic Party, observes that «le parole I am from Valditara serious above all because they were pronounced by a member of the same government who decided to cut over 300 million euros from the rent fund». See also Three university girls make fun of Chinese passengers on the train from Como to Milan, the video goes viral

Sala: “Only 13,000 beds in Milan” The mayor of Milan admits the inadequacy of the availability of a university center that attracts freshmen from all over Italy, Joseph Sala: «The problem is that today we count in the city 13 thousand beds for students. I am few and we know that i house prices are high. But there is a great planning we are working on. I think this problem will go away but it will take a few years. I understand the difficulty of those who are looking for an apartment in this phase ».

Gualtieri among the students: «We work in a rental agency» Wednesday morning, May 10, also the mayor Roberto Gualtieri (Pd) arrived at presidency of Sapienza to listen to young people and collect their requests: «Roma Capitale will participate in the institutional table with the Lazio region and La Sapienza and will give its contribution with all its means in this sacrosanct battle – he guaranteed -. In Rome there is a housing policy issue, for years it was thought of having to dispose of the municipal assets and today there are few public housing: we have reversed the trend and started buying houses ». «We are working – added Gualtieri in front of the students – on a rental agencyto help contain the cost that the market today gives to the canons, absolutely beyond measure».

Minister Bernini: “400 million already invested” In the afternoon, Tg1 also spoke Minister for University and ResearchAnna Maria Bernini: «Il problem existsand for a long time. The government he is already investing a lot in it, we already have put 400 million in budget law e 1 billion is expected from Pnrr. Overall we should have, between now and 2026, 70 thousand more beds. We have also asked the state property, the Regions and the Municipalities to make the disused properties». Minister Bernini, as far as we learn, has already met and will continue discussions with the local administrations to resolve the housing problem. The Mur informs that 7,500 beds foreseen by the Pnrr have been assigned and is working for the next 52,500.