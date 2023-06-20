Home » problems with an active ingredient
The Ministry of Health reported the manufacturer’s recall of a batch of Wikenfarma’s Acetyl Cysteine ​​and Tryptophan Dietary Supplement with Biotin and Zinc Restax Effluvium because “the pure active ingredient 5-hydroxytryptophan contained in the product is no longer considered suitable for food consumption”. Packages of the supplement of 30 tablets (36 grams) with lot numbers BD009 and the date of minimum conservation (Tmc) 04/30/2024, BJ012 and the Tmc 10/31/2024 and CC001 and the Tmc 31 are affected /03/2025.

The food supplement recalled was produced by the Amazzonia Fitopreparati company, in the factory in Strada degli Angariari 8, in Rovereta, in the Republic of San Marino.

As a precaution, people in possession of the supplement with the indicated lot numbers are advised not to consume it and return it to the point of sale.

From 1 January 2023 The Food Fact reported 122 recalls, for a total of 247 products. To see all notifications Click here.

June 20, 2023

