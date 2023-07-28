Processed foods increase the risk of death by 60% for those with type 2 diabetes

After a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, attention to calories and nutrients may not be enough: an important role would be determined by the degree of processing of the foods that end up on the plate. A high consumption of ultra-processed foods, often of industrial origin, is in fact associated, in these patients, with a substantial increase in the risk of mortality, both from cardiovascular diseases and from all other causes, regardless of whether they adhere to the Mediterranean diet .

These are the results of a research conducted by the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia), published in the scientific magazine ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’.

What are ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods – explains a note from Neuromed – are products that have undergone often intense transformation processes, made, in part or entirely, with substances that are not usually used in the kitchen (for example hydrolysed proteins, maltodextrins, hydrogenated fats) and which generally contain various additives, such as colourings, preservatives, antioxidants, anti-caking agents, flavor enhancers and sweeteners, the main purpose of which is not to improve the nutritional properties of foods, but rather to enhance their flavour, appearance and prolong their duration.

Packaged snacks, carbonated and sugary drinks, ready-to-eat meals and fast-food items are only part of the reality. The level of processing of a food is a characteristic that can also be found in unsuspected foods, such as fruit yogurt, breakfast cereals, crackers and most of the vegetable substitutes for meat.

The Moli-sani project

The study, conducted as part of the Moli-sani Epidemiological project, considered 1,066 participants with type 2 diabetes. “Examining the evolution of their health over the course of 12 years – reports Marialaura Bonaccio, epidemiologist of the Neuromed Department of Epidemiology and Prevention and first author of the study – it was possible to highlight that a diet rich in ultra-processed foods exposed people with diabetes to reduced survival. Those who reported a higher consumption of ultra-processed foods had a 60% higher risk of all-cause mortality, compared with patients who consumed these products in smaller quantities. The risk of mortality from cardiovascular diseases, which are already frequent in the population with diabetes, more than doubled.”

Ultraprocessed foods accelerate aging (among other things) by Aureliano Stingi 24 April 2023 “One of the most interesting results of this study – underlines Licia Iacoviello, director of the Neuromed Department of Epidemiology and Prevention and full professor of Hygiene at the University of Insubria of Varese and Como – is that the increased risk linked to ultra-processed foods is observed even if one is scrupulously attentive to what one eats. For example, a person with diabetes generally chooses healthy foods typical of the Mediterranean diet. But if there are also many processed foods in his diet, the benefits are canceled out, with a clear increase in health risk”.

“These results – he comments John de Cajetan, president of Irccs Neuromed – could have important implications for future guidelines aimed at the management of type 2 diabetes. In addition to the traditional adoption of a diet based on well-known nutritional requirements, the dietary recommendations should also suggest limiting as much as possible the consumption of ultra-processed foods. In this perspective, and not only for people with diabetes – he concludes – we believe that the labels and indications on the foods we buy should also contain information on the degree of processing to which they have been subjected”.