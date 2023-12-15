Home » Procession to stop the massacre in Palestine – Florence, Saturday 16 December
The procession will start at 4pm on Saturday 16 December from Piazza Santa Maria Novella.

FLORENCE – More than two months after the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, victims in the Gaza Strip have risen to over 18,000, and the Netanyahu government’s determination to move forward suggests that a new, even tougher phase will begin. Faced with the governments’ inaction, the Palestinian community invites them to return to the streets of Florence next Saturday to demand an “immediate ceasefire, an end to the massacres and the protection of civilians throughout Palestine”.

“We are in defense of civilians and against violence only diplomacy, not war, can resolve this conflict” he explains to Novaradio Bilal Murar of the Palestinian community of Florence and Tuscany, who clarifies on Hamas: “For our part, clear condemnation, in two months and 6 demonstrations in Florence there hasn’t been a single Hamas flag flying.” The route of the procession is yet to be defined: it will start at 4pm from Piazza Santa Maria Novella and head towards the US consulate: “The war continues because Israel has the support of the USA and the silence of Europe”.

