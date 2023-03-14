If a factory explodes in China, it can affect Germany. Like in 2016, when it hit a Chinese plant that supplied piperacillin, an important antibiotic, to almost the entire world market. It was missing for months, also in this country.

The pharmaceutical industry mainly has active ingredients manufactured outside the EU and the USA. According to estimates, around 80 percent now come from third countries, above all from India and China. Production costs less there than here – also because of the lower wage level and lower environmental standards.

We surveyed ten pharmaceutical manufacturers How do pharmaceutical manufacturers deal with the topic? Where do you get the active ingredients in your medicines from? And how do you ensure good quality, working and environmental conditions at foreign production sites? We asked ten providers who are represented with a particularly large number of drugs in our large database of drugs in the test. We asked them about the company's drug about which users accessed the most information on test.de in 2021, such as the blood thinner Plavix and the shingles drug Zostex.





The industry is stonewalled The pharmaceutical companies’ responses to our questionnaires were sparse. We hardly got any insight into this powerful branch of industry. Food and textile manufacturers are much more advanced and transparent in our corporate responsibility tests. Original manufacturers who develop new medicines were not particularly willing to provide information. Three of them – Berlin-Chemie, Pfizer, Sanofi – did not provide us with any information. Others only gave brief general information.

Only four are cooperative The most cooperative were four generic companies that produce low-cost generic versions of off-patent drugs. Aliud, AbZ and Ratiopharm stated that they pay attention to the quality of suppliers, for example through regular audits. In doing so, they fulfill their legal obligations with regard to the quality of production. But even from them we hardly received any information on working and environmental conditions. One of the suppliers – 1A Pharma – announced that the requested active ingredient came from Germany and the USA.

“The decision must be made by the doctor” 1A Pharma did not have to give us any more information in accordance with our request – but we didn’t want to either. The requested drug is a narcotic and requires a prescription. In any case, it is critical to “make the information available, since the doctor has to make the decision about such medicines (which prohibits us from advertising to consumers)”. Hexal argued similarly. The reason is not clear to us. We only inquired about production conditions.

Difficult surveillance in the Far East “Medicines from the Far East are not automatically bad,” says Ulrike Holzgrabe, Professor of Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Würzburg, who has been working on the topic for a long time. “Basically, high demands apply to medicines that come onto the market in the EU.” Among other things, suppliers have to observe strict GMP rules – short for Good Manufacturing Practice. Monitoring of suppliers by supervisory authorities is also planned. “However, it is comparatively difficult to inspect a manufacturer if it is located outside the EU, possibly thousands of kilometers away.” Audits are often carried out on a random basis and are usually registered. “Companies can prepare well, put rooms and books in order and so on.”

impurity in valsartan An example of quality problems dates back to 2018. At that time, antihypertensive drugs containing the active ingredient valsartan were recalled across the EU. They were contaminated with nitrosamines, which are believed to cause cancer. The active ingredient came from the Chinese company Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical. "When the contamination was noticed, the US drug agency reacted quickly with an unannounced audit and discovered various deficiencies in production," says Holzgrabe. In particular, the manufacturing company changed the method of synthesis of valsartan without informing the regulatory authorities.

Other drugs affected In the aftermath of the valsartan scandal, more nitrosamine contaminations were identified, including several other sartans, ranitidine, which reduces stomach acid, and varenicline, which is used to help people quit smoking.

Risky germs around factories The rules for good manufacturing practice and their monitoring primarily focus on pharmaceutical quality, the correct manufacture of medicines. It’s hardly about environmental standards. Studies show that waters near Indian and Chinese pharmaceutical factories are often contaminated with antibiotics. In 2017, for example, data from a research team from NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung appeared. It had taken water samples in Hyderabad, an Indian pharmaceutical industry hotspot. Many of the samples contained antibiotics, some in high concentrations. In addition, bacteria were found that had already become resistant to the drugs. Such germs are very dangerous. Global travel and transport could spread them widely, posing a risk to the world.

working world in the shadows Little can be found out about the working conditions in Chinese and Indian pharmaceutical companies. professionals and institutions such as China Labor Watch and the International Labor Organization ILO couldn’t give us any information about it.

Supply Chain Principles Western pharmaceutical companies are definitely committed to better conditions. According to the website, some of the companies we wrote to or their parent companies – MSD, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva – are members of the "Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative" (PSCI). She has developed principles for pharmaceutical supply chains that also include labor and environmental aspects. The providers surveyed did not explain to us what membership of this initiative means specifically for the active ingredients requested. Only MSD stated that the US parent company Merck & Co. was a member. "In principle, such industry initiatives can make a valuable contribution," says Maren Leifker. The lawyer works for the aid organization Bread for the World and is committed to good conditions in supply chains. "However, the past shows that it is not enough to rely solely on voluntariness in the industry."

Changes by the Supply Chain Act That is why the supply chain law is so important. From January 1, 2023, companies operating in Germany must comply with due diligence requirements in their supply chains. For example, they have to regularly check whether suppliers are violating human rights or damaging the environment – ​​and take remedial action if necessary. The law also affects pharmaceutical companies, says Leifker, “but only if they are big enough”. The benchmark is 3,000 employees in Germany; In 2024, the number will drop to 1,000. An EU supply chain law is also being planned – and could become even stricter than the German one (more information on both laws is available, for example, in the Supply chain law initiative).

Further measures conceivable There are other ideas, specifically regarding drugs. One is in the coalition agreement and reads: “Measures to relocate the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, including the production of active ingredients and excipients, back to Germany or the EU.” to prevent delivery bottlenecks.”