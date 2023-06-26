PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO MERGE WITH PHARMA D&S GROUP…

ProductLife Group (PLG)

The ProductLife Group has taken an important step in its growth with the acquisition of the Italian private company Pharma D&S Group. With this strategic alliance, PLG, a global provider of regulation and compliance services for the life sciences industry, strengthens its ability to enter the Italian market with its core services and positions itself as a global leader in this field. With more than 250 employees, the Pharma D&S Group is the largest expansion of PLG to date.

ProductLife Group (PLG), the global and specialized provider of regulatory, vigilance and quality management services for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech industries, announces its intention to partner with Pharma D&S Group, the leading Italian company in the industry to unite.

Founded in 2001 by Riccardo Ballerini, Pharma D&S Group grew in 2003 with the arrival of Lino Fabrizi as a partner. The company strengthened its range of services in the areas of regulatory affairs, product quality and process compliance, pharmacovigilance and clinical operations. In 2004, the group established the Pharma Education Center (PEC), a training provider for the life sciences sector. In 2005 Marco Conti joined the two partners and founded C&P Engineering, a consulting company offering high-quality services in the fields of pharmaceutical process engineering, qualification and validation of computer systems.

This new agreement is an important step in the growth of PLG, a company with more than 1,200 employees and a strong and competent presence around the world. Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG: “The Pharma D&S Group is a renowned leader on the Italian market and has long valued quality and competence. The synergies between our two companies are high. Our values ​​and corporate cultures, thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit, have both at PLG and Pharma D&S Group have a lot in common.”

“Twenty years after the founding of Pharma D&S Group, I am convinced that joining PLG is the future of our company,” said Riccardo Ballerini, Founder and Chairman of Pharma D&S. “The merger with PLG offers our customers and the life sciences Industry access to a global footprint and a more robust combination of skills across all of our key areas.”

Lino Fabrizi, COO of Pharma D&S, continues: “This strategic alliance is a good opportunity for our team to expand their own professional careers. It will also provide our business with strong support functions that enable sustainable growth. We strongly believe that our two organizations share the same DNA, which will result in a higher quality of service to our customers.”

For Marco Conti, Founder and CEO of C&P Engineering, “Belonging to PLG offers the opportunity to bring our bespoke quality design and qualification expertise to a larger client base across Europe, to expand the offering and to leverage the strong network through which PLG already has today.”

ProductLife Group is dedicated to improving people’s health by providing regulation and compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLG supports its customers throughout the product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach in more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of drug development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics and diagnostics.

With the goal of continuously improving the added value for people and customers, PLG relies on long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility and cost efficiency.

