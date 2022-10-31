“We cannot solve problems with the same kind of thinking we used when we created themEinstein said.

While we continue to propose the same type of solution (closures, restrictions, quarantines) to a problem that varies (indeed, that changes), the change of course of the new government seems evident in matters of health.

The measures of the new minister Orazio Schillaci go in a direction clearly breaking with the past: unvaccinated doctors rehabilitated, no more daily bulletins, and even masks and passes in hospitals could begin to vanish. A change that the closed section of the population and the press cannot digest at all. And if the administrative changes don’t please him, he who knows how they will find the sub-variant BQ.1., Better known as Cerberus, which pierces not only the precious bivalent vaccines, but also the monoclonal antibodies.

Yet we continue to talk about the fourth and fifth dose. Pardon, of boosters. But totally ignoring how the body can react to the continuous stimulus and the perennial formation of antibodies.

There are hypotheses, one less reassuring than the other. Francesco Borgonovo asked Prof. Francesco Broccolovirologist and Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the Milano Bicocca University.

“Medici no vax? Where exactly?”

“As they say in Rome, everything is thrown into caciara. No vaxes are by definition those who are against vaccination, whatever it is. For health professionals – at least the one I have known – this is not the case. Someone did not want to take the third dose because they had already had the natural infection for example.

Healthcare personnel have always carried out traditional vaccinations with complete peace of mind: I do not know of any colleagues who have not had classic vaccinations.

There have been doubts about this vaccine, especially with regard to side effects: the reports have always been taken passively, there has not been a proactive report as is done in the real world. However many colleagues have taken the two doses in addition to having had the natural infection: when do you ever get a booster after having had the natural infection? Well, whoever thought so was classified as no vax“.

Healed

“There are millions of healed who have been ignored and, among other things, the scientific literature has shown to date that natural infection leads to protection from the disease that lasts at least a year. These protocols are therefore studied at the table, but have in fact no scientific basis“.

Childhood vaccination

“This is the key point of the story that is never discussed: the efficacy of the vaccine in adults is studied with a clinical end-point, that is, in the vaccinated and in the unvaccinated, we substantially see how many people become seriously ill and how many die. In children this cannot be done, because infant deaths from Covid can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The trick that has therefore been found is to evaluate the titre of post-vaccination neutralized antibodies. This scientifically is not good, because it is evident that after the vaccine and after the booster the titre of neutralizing antibodies increases and that it is defined as protective (when instead the protection threshold is never understood), so different rules have been chosen to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines in children and adults“.

New variant

“Now we are already talking about the sub-variant BQ.1. which escapes – I anticipate – completely both the antibodies evoked by the new bivalent vaccine and the monoclonal antibodies. So we do not say that we vaccinate to reduce the transmission of the virus, because this is not true. We vaccinate to protect against the disease. But we also remember that at this moment the infection has a high incidence and is full of subjects who have boostered in a natural way. That is why I would consider the fourth and fifth dose very carefully“.

The risks beyond the benefits

“A phenomenon of tolerance can be established, ie the immune system no longer responds to these stimuli as it recognizes them as its own. This can also be pejorative. There is the danger that immune complexes are formed, that is, given that now one is continuously subjected to infection and always having these very high antibody titers as a result of boosters and various natural infections can generate immune complexes. These are antibody-antigen reactions which, for example, can cause rheumatological diseases. Too many things are taken for granted“.