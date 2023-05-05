Prof. Dr. Grietje Beck is the new chairwoman of the professional association of German anesthesiologists

Professional Association of German Anesthetists e. V. (BDA)

Nuremberg (end)

Prof. Dr. Grietje Beck is the new President of the Professional Association of German Anesthesiologists (BDA). The director of the clinic for anaesthesia, surgical intensive care medicine and pain therapy at the University Hospital Mannheim was elected with a large majority at the election, which took place as part of the German Anesthesia Congress (DAC) in Düsseldorf. The 58-year-old is the successor to Prof. Dr. h.c. Götz Geldner, who previously led the association for ten years.

“The footsteps left by Professor Geldner are big,” Grietje Beck admitted in a short speech after her election. Despite the tragic circumstances, she sees the new beginning that the association will make with her at the helm as an opportunity. It stands for the statement that the BDA recently defined for itself in a closed conference: Strong together. “We are strong together and we will live it that way,” she said, referring to the 14-member executive committee, which will support her in the coming years. The aim is to become more visible and approachable as an association and to move many things about it.

For more than 50 years, the BDA has represented the professional group of anesthesiologists in all professional-political matters and beyond. With more than 20,000 members, it is one of the largest professional associations for physicians in Germany. Grietje Beck has been a member of the association’s extended executive committee since 2011 and has already held various positions there. Since 2015 she has been the representative of the hospital anesthesiologists.

The anaesthesiologist’s presidency comes at a time of upheaval in healthcare. Grietje Beck therefore made it clear in her inaugural speech that the BDA would take an even clearer stand in political decision-making processes in the context of hospital reform and emergency care in the future. Close cooperation with the German Society for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine is also planned for this.

Prof. Dr. Grietje Beck studied human medicine in Jena and Heidelberg and, after receiving her license to practice medicine, specialized in anesthesiology and intensive care medicine. As such, she has already worked at numerous clinics in Germany, including in Sinsheim, at the Mannheim University Hospital and at the Helios Dr. Horst Schmidt Clinics in Wiesbaden. In addition, she gained experience in outpatient and inpatient anesthesia management and was spokesperson for the interdisciplinary working group on dental anesthesia. In 2021 she accepted a call as a professor at her former university and took over the management of the clinic for anaesthesia, surgical intensive care medicine and pain therapy at the University Hospital Mannheim.

Phone: 0911 93378-33

E-Mail:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Internet:

www.dgai.de

www.bda.de

Original content from: Professional Association of German Anesthesiologists e. V. (BDA), transmitted by news aktuell