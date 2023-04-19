Home » Prof. Dr. Lothar H. Wieler becomes the new President of the RKI
Health

Prof. Dr. Lothar H. Wieler becomes the new President of the RKI

by admin

Prof. Dr. Wieler received his doctorate from the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. Since 1998 he has been a professor and currently Managing Director of the Institute for Microbiology and Animal Diseases at the Free University of Berlin. His scientific activities at the universities of Munich, Ulm and Gießen as well as research stays in the USA and Great Britain focused on the mechanisms of transmission of infectious agents and their disease-causing factors. Using genome analysis, he decodes the genesis and relationship of infectious agents, which means that outbreaks can be traced immediately and thus contained more quickly. One of his main research areas are infections with multi-resistant bacteria, which are among the greatest challenges in infectious medicine.

See also  Childhood obesity, cause of yo-yo effect discovered

You may also like

“He left in an hour, I couldn’t say...

High cholesterol, the best foods to fight it:...

Planting, caring for and propagating strawberries > –...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Technician/Technical specialist in...

Reliable drug supply “more than just systemically relevant”...

Age Restart: scam or it works, ingredients, contraindications...

Efsa alarm, bisphenol A in food is risky...

Why you shouldn’t buy strawberries in April

A scholarship named after Francesco Ripa di Meana...

Practice takeovers by investors: Every third doctor would...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy