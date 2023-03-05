The step is taken in agreement with Federal Minister of Health Prof. Karl Lauterbach. Wieler has been at the head of the RKI since March 2015 and during this time he has significantly advanced the modernization of the central federal institution in the field of application and action-oriented biomedical research. The RKI played a central role in fighting the pandemic at national and international level. For a transitional period, Wieler’s task will be taken over by his deputy, Prof. Lars Schaade.

RKI President Prof. Lothar H. Wieler explains: “During the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute has proven its excellence. It was a privilege to be able to work in an exposed position together with a motivated team of excellent experts during this crisis. I would like to thank all employees of the RKI for their extraordinary commitment. You have done research, the institute, but above all the country a great service. I would also like to thank the Ministers of Health with whom I have had the privilege of working. The independence of research must also be accepted in the future, because it is essential for the RKI to be able to fulfill its tasks.”