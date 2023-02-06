I Carabinieri of the Parma NAS – supported in the executive phase by those of the Provincial Headquarters of Modena and Bologna – have implemented, in Castelfranco Emilia (MO) and Anzola Emilia (BO), an ordinance which provides for the application of a measure of pre-trial detention under arrest house arrest and an interdictive measure of the prohibition to exercise professional activity as well as a preventive seizure decree, issued by the Gip of the Court of Modena at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office against two suspects.

The 44-year-old suspect, recipient of the personal precautionary measure, residing in Castelfranco Emilia, is charged with the crimes of aggravated fraud, self-laundering, fraudulent transfer of values, abusive exercise of a profession and exercise of the activity of a residential social-welfare structure without authorization. The suspect who is the recipient of the prohibition order prohibiting him from exercising the profession of real estate agent for a period of six months – 50 years old, real estate agent, residing in Anzola Emilia (BO) – is charged with the crime of money laundering.

The investigations resulting from a complaint filed by the daughter of two elderly spouses of Castelfranco Emilia, have made it possible to acquire serious indications of guilt against the 44-year-old, who had falsely presented himself to the two spouses as a doctor and, without being qualified to exercise any health profession, had provided them with medical and nursing care. Gaining the trust and confidence of the two elderly victims over time, the man had induced them to have a large sum of cash delivered with which he had subsequently bought in 2019, simulating a real estate exchange with the real estate agent under investigation today for money laundering, a property located in Castelfranco Emilia, making it partly in the name of his mother and using it as her own home and as an abusive structure in which a family home and a day care center for the elderly were located.

The investigations revealed that unauthorized socio-health activities were in fact carried out inside the center and that the 44-year-old was illegally practicing the profession of doctor, making clinical diagnoses and administering therapies.

On the occasion of building and gardening interventions at the home of the elderly victims, the man had induced them to pay the two companies involved in the works much higher fees than the actual ones, using the difference to cover the costs of the renovations and gardening commissioned from the same companies at the building where the accommodation facility for the elderly was later built.