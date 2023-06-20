Professional athletes – we can learn that from them – FOCUS online

FOCUS online podcast “Run yourself free”: Courage to change! What you can learn from professional athletes

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report a bug

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they’re genetically modified

In this episode, Mike Kleiss and Doc Burak Yildirim unpack it all! They both live for the sport, they love it and have learned a lot from it. Both have taken a lot with them for their mental health, especially from professional sport.

“Learning from the best” has always been something they both really enjoyed. “It’s a total privilege to be able to learn from professionals,” says host Mike Kleiss. In this episode, the two podcasters let you look behind the scenes of professional sports. Have fun with it.

Some images are still loading. Please close the print preview and try again shortly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

