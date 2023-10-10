Professional teeth cleaning: what does it really do? | > – Guide

As of: October 6th, 2023 4:41 p.m

What are the benefits of professional teeth cleaning (PZR)? Do teeth and gums stay healthy even with brushing twice a day? An overview of the costs, duration and process of the PZR.

Unsightly traces of coffee, tea or nicotine disappear, the teeth feel smooth and clean: From a cosmetic point of view, the before and after effect of professional teeth cleaning (PZR) is generally present. The aim of the self-pay treatment is not only to have visually appealing teeth and a good feeling in the mouth, but also to remove harmful deposits – experts also speak of biofilm. These deposits can lead to tooth decay and periodontitis. This is an inflammation of the gums that can cause teeth to become loose and fall out. In addition to oral hygiene at home and regular check-ups in the practice, professional teeth cleaning should help prevent these diseases.

Dentists recommend professional teeth cleaning

It cannot be clearly proven whether the PZR delivers what experts expect from it. Dentists and associations are convinced that teeth and gums remain healthier with prophylactic treatment. The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV) considers professional tooth cleaning to be an elementary component of an overall concept for preventing tooth decay and periodontitis. The Federal Dental Association also emphasizes: Good oral hygiene at home and a healthy diet are not sufficient measures alone. Stubborn deposits required professional teeth cleaning in the practice.

Research: Professional teeth cleaning without much benefit

However, the results of scientific research are not that clear. The IGeL Monitor rated the benefits of the PZR as “unclear” in 2012. IGeL stands for individual health services that have to be borne by the patients themselves. The Federal Medical Service is behind the offer of scientific evaluation of self-pay services in doctor’s practices.

More recent classifications also come to a similar conclusion. For example, an evaluation of high-quality studies from 2018. After the so-called meta-analysis of surveys with more than 1,700 participants, British and US researchers came to the conclusion: Routine tartar removal and polishing has little to no effect on adults without severe periodontitis Effects on gingivitis, gum pocket depth and oral health-related quality of life.

The Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) also summarizes its results: It is currently not possible to clearly assess whether professional teeth cleaning provides better protection against tooth decay, gum inflammation or periodontitis than tartar removal, which is paid for by health insurance companies once a year, it says the IQWiG patient information page. The independent institute examines the benefits and harms of medical measures for patients.

Process and duration of professional teeth cleaning

During professional teeth cleaning, hard and soft deposits are first removed – including between the teeth and on the gum line. To do this, the specialist uses, among other things, sound and hand instruments, a powder-water jet device as well as dental floss, sandpaper and interdental brushes. The teeth are then polished with a rotating brush and a paste. Finally, the specialist usually applies a gel or varnish, which is intended to strengthen the tooth enamel (fluoridation). Another important part of professional teeth cleaning: tips on how to clean your teeth yourself. The whole thing usually takes between 45 and 60 minutes. Dentists recommend that most people have their teeth professionally cleaned once or twice a year.

How much does professional teeth cleaning cost?

The PZR is not paid by statutory health insurance companies. However, many insurers make exceptions and cover the costs in whole or in part. It’s best to ask your own health insurance company. The costs depend on the time required and the difficulty of the treatment. As a rule, you have to expect 50-150 euros. In order to carry out the PZR, the practitioner needs additional qualifications: dental prophylactic assistant (ZMP) or dental hygienist.

Brush your teeth properly in everyday life

Teeth should be brushed twice daily for at least two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste (1,000 to 1,500 ppm). However, you can only reach 70 percent of the tooth surface with a toothbrush – so it is recommended to clean the gaps with a small brush or dental floss. It also depends on our diet: Foods and drinks that contain little sugar and little acid and that require a long chewing process are good for the health of our teeth. The following also applies: go to the dentist’s office twice a year for a check-up. And the dentist also removes the tartar – even as a health insurance benefit.

