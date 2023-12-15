PROFESSOR ANTONIO CUNEO MEMBER OF THE “INDEPENDENT SPECIAL COMMISSION” OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

Content

The Professor Antonio Cuneo (in the photo), Professor of Hematology of the Department of Medical Sciences and Director of the Hematology department of the University of Ferrara, was appointed Member of the “Independent Special Commission” of the Ministry of Defense.

“The school of hematology of Ferrara has gained scientific experience in study of the relationship between environmental exposure to organic solvents and pesticides in our province and the onset of pre-leukemia in workers exposed in a protracted and unregulated manner in 70-80s always in our territory – comments the Professor Wedge -. This commission will work in a team, with an epidemiologist from Imperial College London, with national and international experts in the fields of chemistry, toxicology and environmental protection and in the working environment. The focus will be on recent scientific studies dedicated to the analysis ofincidence of diseases in relation to environmental exposure to potentially toxic substancessuch as for example theImpoverished uraniumand to the extensive programs of vaccination of military personnel”.

The Commission in fact, it deals with the updating of the scientific studies carried out so far to determine the criteria for identifying the causal link between the service activities carried out by military personnel and the onset of certain pathologies attributable to particular environmental risk factors, also in light of epidemiological studies carried out in recent years, developments in scientific knowledge and technological progress.

Furthermore, it is responsible for identifying every possible organizational measure, as well as adequate prevention and protection measures, suitable for reducing risks and ensuring the improvement of the health and safety levels of the personnel employed.

Note by the Press Office of the University of Ferrara

Share this: Facebook

X

