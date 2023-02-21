Irritable bowel syndrome, a very annoying inflammation of the colon, which mainly affects women: but what are the causes? Professor Carlo Fabbri, director of the Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy Unit of the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì and the “Maurizio Bufalini” hospital in Cesena, spoke about it on Monday morning on the Elisir program on Rai Tre. “The colon is an emunctory organ, which finalizes digestion – is Fabbri’s premise -. It receives the excreta that is produced in the small intestine and has the ability to reabsorb nutrients, lots of water and lots of mineral salts, to then finally prepare feces. It becomes inflamed because there are infectious and autoimmune diseases that can clearly cause specific colitis”.

The colon, continues Fabbri, “in addition to having walls that move in a very orderly way, needs time to perform its functions. When there is an accelerated transit it is obvious that there are symptoms, such as diarrhea”. Of colitis, specified the professor, “there are many different types, but many symptoms of the colon and intestines are linked to the fact that the colon moves in a disorderly way, as in the case of irritable bowel”. Among the types of colitis there are infectious ones, “by bacteria, viruses or fungi or autoimmune forms”, from diverticula, ischemic (“when little blood arrives”) and inflammatory. Fabbri also recalled the alteration of the microbiota can be the cause of an irritable bowel.

Other symptoms are related to pain in the belly and having a different bowel movement: “You have to pay attention to possible traces of blood, weight loss. Loss of appetite and dehydration”. Diagnostics comes from the relationship of trust that is created between doctor and patient during the visit: in this way, specified the professor, “many things can be understood about what could be a diagnostic hypothesis. At that point it is possible to set up a correct therapy”. As far as diagnostic tests are concerned, “which should be done well”, Fabbri underlined, there are biopsies and colonoscopy: “An abdominal ultrasound is harmless, it doesn’t cause discomfort and gives information, while a colonoscopy allows you to investigate the surface of the colon”.

In Italy there are 48,000 new cases of colon cancer: “Prevention is essential and between the ages of 50 and 69, you can access a free screening that involves analyzing your faeces, to understand if there is occult blood in the sample , which cannot be seen with the naked eye”. Fabbri also recalled the importance of following the Mediterranean diet and limiting the use of fats as much as possible: “This is the key to reducing the risk of colon cancer”. What then to delete? Fried foods, sausages, alcohol, sauces and fatty condiments.

As far as stress is concerned, “negative stress affects our body’s potential to create more perception of certain diseases and, sometimes, it can also be an adjuvant in causing them to arise or exacerbate them. In some chronic diseases, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, having psychological support can be important in managing such complex diseases.”