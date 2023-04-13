Protection against hospital infections and the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance is an important goal of the Federal Ministry of Health. With the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART), decisive steps in human and veterinary medicine were initiated in 2008, which will be continued with the DART 2020 passed by the Federal Cabinet in May of this year. For example, with DART 2020, monitoring systems for antibiotic resistance and antibiotic consumption are to be further expanded in order to identify new pathogens and resistances at an early stage. In addition, the population and medical staff are being better informed about resistance and hygiene problems. In addition to activities at national level, the topic is also being addressed at international level. Antibiotic resistance is a key topic at the G7 Health Ministers’ Conference in October.

The prize for hospital hygiene and infection prevention is awarded every two years by the Robert Koch Foundation. It honors excellent scientific work and practical measures in the field of hospital hygiene and infection prevention and is endowed with 50,000 euros, donated by B. Braun Melsungen AG.