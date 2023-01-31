The professor Emmanuel Neri, professor of the Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery, was elected president of the Interdepartmental School of Medicine, a position he will hold until 31 October 2025. He succeeds Professor Riccardo Zucchi, who has been the rector since 1 November of the University of Pisa. Professor Neri has appointed Professor Marta Mosca, full professor of Rheumatology, as vice president.

“I thank the members of the School of Medicine Council – commented Professor Neri – who with their unanimous vote have placed the trust of the university medical area in me. The role I am going to fill is one of great responsibility and multiple, from harmonization of teaching in the medical area to support the rector in the University-Pisa University Hospital relationship on the teaching and welfare front.We are facing an epochal moment in Pisan healthcare, with the opportunities for technological updating linked to funding from the Pnrr, the construction of the new Cisanello hospital, the need to renew and give greater synergy to the relationship between the University and Aoup. I am aware and grateful for the mandate that the rector wanted to give to the president of the School, already in the electoral campaign, and I will do my best to live up to it”.

Born in Pisa in 1966, Professor Emanuele Neri is professor of Radiology and director of the University Radiodiagnostics Operative Unit of the Aoup. He coordinates the research group of the University of Pisa ‘ImagingLab’, is a partner of four Horizon 2020 projects, a Horizon Europe project and a Bando Salute project, developing research activities on digital health issues and in particular artificial intelligence . He is the author of over 200 publications in international journals and of seven monographs on radiodiagnostic subjects.