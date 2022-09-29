Mourning in the world of Bari medicine: Professor Nicola Brienza, director of the complex operating unit of Anesthesia and Reanimation 1 of the Bari Polyclinic, has died. He was 58 years old. An appreciated professional and a protagonist, in the last two years, in the battle against Covid by coordinating his team in the assistance of patients hospitalized in very serious conditions in resuscitation

In a note, “the entire community of the Policlinico di Bari clings to the pain of family members for the sudden disappearance” of the professor. “We lose not only a doctor – we can read – with extraordinary scientific and clinical skills who has been engaged day and night on the front line in the fight against Covid, but also a professional of great humanity always ready to make himself available in assistance and care of patients and towards colleagues and the community of the Polyclinic “.

“Not only Professor Brienza is missing, but also his friend Nichi with whom to share the difficulties to be faced and the results achieved and with whom to laugh and joke because Nichi knew how to be a serious professional and at the same time a friend with the joke and the smile always ready “comments the general director of the Policlinico di Bari, Giovanni Migliore.” We are close to the family in this moment of great suffering “reads the note again.